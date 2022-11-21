Class A: Omaha Westside edges Gretna in Class A classic to win state championship

Somehow, it exceeded expectations.

Omaha Westside and Gretna, one year after their 7-3 battle of attrition that was only the start of weeks of drama, returned to Memorial Stadium on Monday night and engaged in a 48-minute drag race that might surpass anything that happened in 2021.

In the end, it was Westside and Anthony Rezac and Tristan Alvano outdueling Gretna and Zane Flores 43-41 in a Class A championship game that ranks with some of the best ever played.

"This is one of the happiest moments of my entire life," Rezac said after he guided Westside into position for Alvano to win the game.

The contest wasn't decided until Alvano's 45-yard field goal split the north uprights and set off a wild Westside celebration that had Alvano sprinting to the south end zone with his teammates in hot pursuit. The Warriors dogpiled in the south end zone where, less than two minutes earlier, Gretna had pulled in front by going 75 yards in just three plays, highlighted by Flores' 54-yard bomb to Blayke Moore.

"If you love points, this is your type of night," Alvano said. "And just knowing it ended on a field goal like that, I can't put it into words."

The scoreboard read 31-14 Westside less than two minutes into the second quarter, a breathless start that included touchdown plays covering 31, 75, and 80 yards, two interceptions by Westside's Caleb Benning that led to 10 Warriors points, and a 44-yard field goal from Westside's Tristan Alvano.

Rezac hit 14 of his first 15 passes. Flores, an Oklahoma State commit, threw for 158 yards in the first quarter alone on just five attempts.

Alvano, one of the nation's top kickers, was 5-for-5 on field goals with makes from 44, 50, 26, and 42 yards before his game-winner. He scored Westside's final 15 points after Gretna's offense found some footing over the final three quarters.

"Best kicker in the state, best kicker in the country, dude. He's got ice in his veins," Rezac said. "Having him on my team is really nice, knowing you've got three points once you get inside the 40-yard line."

And while the offenses couldn't maintain their frantic pace, the drama hung late into the night like the fog that floated across the stadium during a tension-filled fourth quarter.

The title was Westside's second in the last three seasons, in the Warriors' fourth straight championship game appearance.

And it was Westside vengeance for a Gretna goal line stand to end last year's low-scoring classic, a title later vacated by the NSAA after it was deemed the Dragons used an ineligible player.

Rezac finished 27-for-36 passing for 337 yards and two touchdowns, and ran 24 times for 83 yards and a score.

Flores was 21-for-37 for 414 yards and three touchdowns, and added 52 rushing yards and a touchdown. Moore had five catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. Tyson Boganowski had 100 receiving yards and a score.