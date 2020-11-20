Class A: 'He's Superman' — Westside's Payton puts on heroic effort to hoist Westside over Storm

“He’s a dog, I definitely don’t like tackling that man,” Bretz said.

Payton later added touchdown runs of 1 yard and 37 yards on Westside’s first two possessions of the third quarter to open up a 34-14 lead and move the Warriors closer to their third state championship in school history, and their first since back-to-back crowns in 1981 and ’82.

“That’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen,” said Westside coach Brett Froendt, who won his first state title after guiding the Warriors to a runner-up finish last season.

“Part of our plan was dropping him back and letting him run," Froendt added. “Sometimes he does it on his own. When he breaks away from tackles, that’s not by accident, you should see him train. He trains like that every day.”

For Payton, it was a much better feeling Friday night than a year ago when Bellevue West shut out Westside 35-0 in a snowstorm at Memorial Stadium in the finals.