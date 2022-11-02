Class A football quarterfinals: Breaking down the games, and players to know for Friday

Six of the top eight teams in the Journal Star's rankings are still alive in the Class A playoffs, with Lincoln Southwest and Millard South crashing the party. Here's the information to know for Friday's games.

Quarterfinal matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times CST.)

Lincoln Southwest (8-2) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (9-1), 7 p.m.: The Silver Hawks are playing with house money now, having knocked off Millard West last week in a game many considered a toss-up. Westside has been vulnerable at times, trailing at halftime against Bellevue West and Millard North, losing at North Platte, and needing overtime to get past Millard South. Can the Silver Hawks get to the fourth quarter with a lead, put the pressure on the Warriors and the game on the back of LSW standout running back Cal Newell?

Millard South (6-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-2), 7 p.m.: Grand Island's losses are to No. 3 Westside and No. 2 and unbeaten Elkhorn South. The Islanders play a physical style of football that works well this time of year. Millard South's win at Kearney last week was an upset in seeding only — the Patriots are playing as well as any team in the state right now.

No. 5 Creighton Prep (7-3) at No. 2 Elkhorn South (10-0), 7 p.m.: Elkhorn South is just about the only Class A contender Prep hasn't yet seen this season. The Junior Jays started 1-3, with losses to Bellevue West, Westside and Gretna, and have rolled since, including a 27-0 road shutout of North Platte last week. Elkhorn South has found another gear over the last month, with blowout wins against playoff qualifiers Grand Island and Omaha North, and last week's 48-20 shellacking of Lincoln East. A matchup of great line play on both sides.

No. 4 Bellevue West (7-3) at No. 1 Gretna (10-0), 7 p.m.: Not much analysis needed here. The rematch of Gretna's miraculous Sept. 30 comeback, which saw the Dragons score 26 points in the game's final six minutes to turn a 37-14 deficit into a 40-37 win, should be the game of the night again. Zane Flores, Danny Kaelin and a host of other stars on both sides will make this worth watching.

Players to watch

Marty Brown, Creighton Prep: After sitting out Prep's regular-season finale with an injury, Brown returned last week with 25 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown at North Platte. The North Dakota State recruit is a workhorse, with 183 carries for 1,238 yards, and he runs behind one of the best offensive lines in the state.

Cam Kozeal, Millard South: The stat is well-known by now: the Patriots were 0-3 while Kozeal starred for the Team USA U18 baseball squad earlier this fall, and are 6-1 with him, with the only loss coming in overtime to Omaha Westside. The Vanderbilt baseball recruit has thrown for 1,364 yards and 16 touchdowns in just seven games, and run for 523 more with five scores.

Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside: The junior is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, with 1,460 passing yards and 12 touchdowns at a nearly 66% completion rate, and 761 rushing yards and 12 TDs on nearly 8 yards per carry. On a team full of star power, Rezac is the one who makes the Warrior offense go.

Jace Chrisman, Grand Island: Despite missing most of Grand Island's last three games, the senior running back has pounded out 890 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 8.5 yards per carry. He's expected to return this week, just in time for the Islanders to take their shot at Millard South. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is a physical presence at linebacker as well, where he is third on the team in tackles.