Class A football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

The defending champions

Bellevue West was one of the most dominant teams in Class A history last season, going 13-0 and beating opponents by an average score of 51-5. It graduated five first-team Super-Staters, a group headlined by Nebraska freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts and Northern Illinois freshman running back Jay Ducker. But Bellevue West has plenty of talent back to make another title run. Super-Stater Keagan Johnson is an Iowa recruit and tops a receiver corps that also features a pair of juniors who have Nebraska scholarship offers — Kaden Helms and Micah Riley. Coach Michael Huffman likes how things are shaping up on both the offensive and defensive lines, and singles out junior running back Les Richardson (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) as someone who could burst into the spotlight. Five starters return on both offense and defense.