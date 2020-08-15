Class A football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

The defending champions
Bellevue West was one of the most dominant teams in Class A history last season, going 13-0 and beating opponents by an average score of 51-5. It graduated five first-team Super-Staters, a group headlined by Nebraska freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts and Northern Illinois freshman running back Jay Ducker. But Bellevue West has plenty of talent back to make another title run. Super-Stater Keagan Johnson is an Iowa recruit and tops a receiver corps that also features a pair of juniors who have Nebraska scholarship offers — Kaden Helms and Micah Riley. Coach Michael Huffman likes how things are shaping up on both the offensive and defensive lines, and singles out junior running back Les Richardson (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) as someone who could burst into the spotlight. Five starters return on both offense and defense.
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Preseason ratings out Aug. 21
Creighton Prep (6-4, 2019 A state first round, No. 10 final ranking): The Junior Jays bring back nine starters on defense, and coach Tim Johnk sees his team being much improved in getting players to the turf. Tight end/defensive end AJ Rollins has had a Nebraska scholarship offer for a while, and senior teammate Alex Bullock (6-2, 180) is a factor at both wide receiver and defensive back.
Elkhorn South (7-4, A state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking): The Storm returns five starters on both sides of the ball, a combination of standout linemen and explosive skilled players and defensive backs. Senior Makhi Nelson-Douglas (6-2, 205), who has an Army scholarship offer, will bring his explosive athletic ability to quarterback this season. Three senior linemen anchor things up front — Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka (6-9, 290), Isaac Zatechka (6-4, 265) and Cooper Taylor (6-2, 265).
Grand Island (9-2, A state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): As usual, the Islanders graduate a large, productive senior class, only to be replaced by another group of seniors ready to make its mark. Two offensive starters return in linemen Michael Maxon and Carter Schrunk, while three defensive regulars are back — defensive backs Dayton Keolavone and Alex Hinken, and junior middle linebacker Ben Francl.
Lincoln Southeast (9-2, A state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): The Knights graduated four first-team Super-Staters from last year’s team, but there’s plenty of talent coming back to fill those spots. Senior wide receiver/cornerback Derek Branch won’t come off the field this fall, while senior Maddox Burton (6-5, 290) headlines another big, physical front on both sides of the ball.
Millard South (10-2, A state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): Two Super-Staters graduated — Nebraska walk-on running back Isaiah Harris and Wyoming lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer — but the Patriots have plenty left over with eight starters back on offense and seven more on defense. Second-team Super-State quarterback TJ Urban is one of the best dual threats at that position in the state. Senior Zane Stenger is entering his third season as a starting defensive back.
Millard West (11-1, A state semifinals, No. 2 final ranking): Even with just four players back with starting experience, the Wildcats should once again be a state contender. Second-team Super-Stater James Conway is a Division I recruit as either a tight end or linebacker. Three starters return on the offensive line — seniors Ty Kalb (6-0, 250) and CJ Ziemba (6-3, 275), and junior Nate Raymond (6-3, 300).
Omaha Burke (9-2, A state quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): Five defensive starters return, a list that includes junior linebacker Devon Jackson, who possesses a Nebraska scholarship offer. Four returning starting linemen give the Bulldogs a good place to start in putting together this season’s team.
Omaha North (4-6, A state first round, unranked): With seven starters back on both sides of the ball, the Vikings appear ready to move back into the state’s elite teams. Most of their linemen return and a pair of running backs/linebackers — LaVaughan Luellen and Sam Scott — look to be the leaders after combining for 101 tackles and 880 rushing yards a year ago.
Omaha Westside (10-3, A state runner-up, No. 3 final ranking): On paper, the Warriors look like the team to beat with three seniors who are Division I college recruits in first-team Super-State defensive back Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), first-team Super-State lineman Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and second-team Super-State quarterback Cole Payton (North Dakota State). A fourth senior, safety/wide receiver Koby Bretz (6-2, 190), has offers from Kansas State, Wyoming, Buffalo, Miami, Ohio, Northern Illinois and Ohio. Seven starters return on both sides of the ball.
Players to watch
WR/DB Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West, 6-1, 190, sr.: The Iowa wide receiver recruit and returning first-team Super-Stater put on a show in the snow in the Class A state championship game last November, scoring on a 49-yard touchdown reception and later on a 50-yard run. Johnson, the son of former Husker Clester Johnson, finished the season with 52 receptions for 672 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had scholarship offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas State.
WR Kaden Helms, Bellevue West, 6-5, 205, jr.: The big-time college offers have been pouring in with Nebraska, Iowa State and Purdue all with scholarship bids. With so many wide receivers sharing the spotlight, Helms is ready for a much bigger role this season after hauling in 16 passes for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
TE/WR Micah Riley, Bellevue West, 6-5, 225, jr.: Like Helms, Riley has a Nebraska scholarship offer in addition to Michigan, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin. The four-star recruit combines size and speed as well as anyone in the state, helping him catch 17 passes for 219 yards and a TD as a sophomore.
TE/DE AJ Rollins, Creighton Prep, 6-6, 220, sr.: Rollins has snagged scholarship offers from Iowa State, Missouri and Central Florida in addition to the Huskers. The Junior Jays are counting for more production from the ultra-talented athlete this season after he made 13 catches for 169 yards and a pair of TDs last season.
OT/DE Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South, 6-9, 290, sr.: Prochazka’s huge physical presence, his relentless style of play and unmatched mobility (5.1 seconds in the 40-yard dash) for a player his size makes him one of the top lineman recruits in the country for the Class of 2021. He had offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan and Northwestern before committing to Nebraska last fall.
LB Quinton Adams, Lincoln East, 6-3, 210, sr.: The returning second-team Super-Stater has a chance to get on the Division I college radar screen with a big senior season. Adams is one of the top returning linebackers in the state after making 103 tackles and blocking a punt last season.
CB/WR Derek Branch, Lincoln Southeast, 5-11, 175, sr.: Branch, entering his third season as a starting cornerback, made 45 tackles and intercepted two passes in earning all-Heartland Athletic Conference honors. He also caught nine passes for 68 yards as a wide receiver.
QB TJ Urban, Millard South, 6-1, 195, sr.: The Air Force recruit has the speed to beat you with his feet and the arm to beat you with the deep pass. The second-team Super-Stater completed almost 56% of his passes for 1,223 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and rushed for 1,285 yards and 17 more scores.
LB/TE James Conway, Millard West, 6-3, 215, sr.: The second-team Super-Stater was the focal point of the Wildcats’ defense last season with 106 tackles (10 for losses), three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception return for a touchdown. Conway possesses a 3.9 grade-point average, which has attracted two Ivy League offers in addition to other Division I college interest.
OLB Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke, 6-3, 190, jr.: Jackson has sprinter speed, and that’s produced a lot of recruiting interest with offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota and Missouri. He finished with six tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal last season.
OT Deshawn Woods, Omaha Central, 6-5, 280, jr.: Woods has emerged as one of the top lineman prospects nationally in the 2022 class because of his frame, strength (350-pound bench press, 510 squat) and agility (under 5.2 in the 40). In addition to Nebraska, Woods also has scholarship offers from LSU, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Arizona State, Kansas State, Michigan State and Missouri.
CB Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 165, sr.: The two-time, first-team Super-State defensive back was recruited by almost every Power Five program in the country, finally choosing Minnesota over LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, USC and Nebraska. Dickerson used his 4.4 speed in the 40 to be a lockdown defender, allowing just six catches all season for less than 50 yards to receivers he was covering while registering seven pass breakups and intercepting four passes. Also a big-play threat offensively as both a receiver and running back.
OL/DL Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 270, sr.: Westside coach Brett Froendt calls Haberman “the complete package” and the “most dominant lineman in the state.” Haberman is a devastating blocker offensively and a disruptive force defensively as he registered 68 tackles (five for losses), two sacks and blocked two kicks. Runs the 40 in 4.9 and can squat over 500 pounds.
QB Cole Payton, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 215, sr.: The state’s top returning quarterback this season earned second-team Super-State honors last season by rushing for 871 yards, passing for 1,911 and accounting for 39 total touchdowns. The left-handed North Dakota State recruit can make accurate throws at all three levels and also has the frame and speed to run through tackles and break big plays with his feet.
Games to watch
A27: Bellevue West at Omaha Burke, Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South at Millard West.
A28: Kearney at Grand Island, Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast.
S4: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest, Millard South at Elkhorn South, Omaha Westside at Omaha North.
S10: Bellevue West at Creighton Prep.
S11: Millard South at Millard West, Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast.
S18: Bellevue West at Millard South, Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Burke at Omaha North.
S25: Millard West at Creighton Prep, Omaha Westside at Grand Island, Millard South at Omaha North.
O9: Millard West at Bellevue West.
O22: Lincoln Southeast at Elkhorn South.
O23: Millard South at Omaha Burke.
