Class A football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s opening-round action

Game of the week

The two leading passers in Class A will meet in this exciting first-round clash between Lincoln East’s Noah Walters and Gretna’s Zane Flores. The Spartans fell flat in their toughest game of the regular season, losing 52-7 to No. 4 Creighton Prep in Week 9, but the single-season Class A passing record is within reach for Walters this week. Gretna’s only loss is to No. 5 Elkhorn South, and the Dragons have a well-rounded team with playmakers at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back. Expect some serious scoring in this matchup.