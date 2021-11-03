 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s four-game slate
0 Comments

Class A football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s four-game slate

  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Gretna, 10.29

Gretna's Zane Flores (12) looks for a downfield receiver in the fourth quarter against Lincoln East during a Class A playoff game on Friday in Gretna.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Class A football playoffs move into the quarterfinal round Friday, and with four matchups to follow around the state, here’s the key information to know:

Quarterfinal matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)

Omaha North (5-5) at No. 9 North Platte (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Coming off one of the most surprising playoff upsets in recent history, No. 16-seeded Omaha North will look to keep its surprise playoff run going. The Vikings have averaged 41.4 points per game during their five-game winning streak, but now face a North Platte defense that routinely keeps opponents under the 30-point mark.

Prediction: Omaha North 38, North Platte 35.

No. 6 Gretna (9-1) at No. 5 Elkhorn South (9-1), 8 p.m.

Both teams have been mostly spotless all season, with Elkhorn South’s only loss coming to Millard South in Week 2, while the Storm also dealt Gretna its sole defeat in Week 7. A one-score game that time around, it’s hard to envision it’ll be any different between these two evenly matched teams. However, it’s hard to beat the same team twice in a short period of time.

Prediction: Gretna 35, Elkhorn South 30.

Grand Island (7-3) at No. 2 Bellevue West (9-1), 7 p.m.

Since its Week 4 loss to Millard South, Bellevue West has averaged a whopping 58 points per game. The Thunderbirds are unlikely to reach that number against a stout Grand Island defense, but do the Islanders have the ability to stop a high-powered offense much different than any team they’ve seen all season?

Prediction: Bellevue West 46, Grand Island 28.

No. 7 Omaha Burke (8-2) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (10-0), 7 p.m.

Omaha Westside hasn’t lost a game since the 2019 playoffs, and that postseason experience is serving the Warriors well this time around. A 49-0 win over Papillion-La Vista South last week confirmed Westside’s defensive strength, and a similar effort could neutralize a Burke offense that rarely scores 30 points or more.

Prediction: Omaha Westside 31, Omaha Burke 21.

Players to watch

Keshaun Williams, Omaha North: There are few wide receivers better than Williams left in the Class A playoffs because the senior is always a big-play threat. In addition to his game-winning touchdown grab last week, he’s totaled over 700 receiving yards and 10 scores while also lining up in the backfield on option looks.

Zane Flores, Gretna: The Dragons’ playoff hopes lie with their stellar junior quarterback, who came up with a big four-touchdown effort last week against Lincoln East. Flores routinely throws for 250-plus yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gretna charge, and he’s done well at limiting turnovers in winning efforts.

Luke Johannsen, Bellevue West: While sophomore Daniel Kaelin has seen the field in every game this season, the Thunderbird offense is truly led by Johannsen. The senior quarterback has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside: One of the best running backs in Class A, Rezac has been the heart of Westside’s offense this season. The senior has totaled 1,263 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this season, and also has the experience of starting on last year’s state title-winning team.

Luke Mullin

The scores, the sights and the stories from an exciting Friday night of high school football playoffs

The high school football playoffs heated up tenfold this week, as the 11-man classes joined the fold. Here's all of coverage, in one place.

Prep Extra Rewind Show: Class A chaos, game balls and more reaction from the playoff football action
High School Football
web only

Prep Extra Rewind Show: Class A chaos, game balls and more reaction from the playoff football action

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom join Clark Grell to put all of the action into proper perspective.

Waverly scores on six straight possessions to roll past Northwest 59-13
High School Football

Waverly scores on six straight possessions to roll past Northwest 59-13

  • SHAWN EKWALL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

After giving up 34 points to Northwest in the earlier meeting, the Waverly defense showed it was up for the challenge this time around.

Seim — and his 7 TDs — runs Cross County past Weeping Water in 67-36 win
High School Football

Seim — and his 7 TDs — runs Cross County past Weeping Water in 67-36 win

  • Brent Wagner
  • Updated
  • 0

All-state running back Carter Seim scored a career-high seven touchdowns to lead Cross County past Weeping Water on Friday in Weeping Water.

+2
Noah Walters leaves it all on the field, breaks Class A passing record as his storied Spartan career ends with a 59-42 loss to Gretna
High School Football
editor's pick alert

Noah Walters leaves it all on the field, breaks Class A passing record as his storied Spartan career ends with a 59-42 loss to Gretna

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

"At the high school level, I don’t know that I’ve ever coached in a game with two quarterbacks slinging it like those two were."

No. 8 Bluejays don't 'pack it in,' instead buckle down as Seward holds off Omaha Roncalli
High School Football

No. 8 Bluejays don't 'pack it in,' instead buckle down as Seward holds off Omaha Roncalli

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Clinging to a 21-19 lead late in regulation, Class B No. 8 Seward held off Omaha Roncalli's two-point conversion to earn a hard-fought win.

Adams Central gives No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood a test, but Bluejays 'D' comes up big in win
High School Football

Adams Central gives No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood a test, but Bluejays 'D' comes up big in win

  • BEN JONES For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

These teams met in last season's playoffs, but the Bluejays didn't want to hear anything about a "revenge game" this time around. 

+2
No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran captures first-round win, but injuries to Bartels, L'Heureux bring uncertainty
High School Football

No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran captures first-round win, but injuries to Bartels, L'Heureux bring uncertainty

  • Ron Powell
  • Updated
  • 0

After the Warriors' fifth playoff victory in school history, Coach Greg Nelson wasn't sure what the next week had in store for either player.

A 'return to vengeance' has Omaha Burke enjoying postseason success again as Bulldogs shut down LSE
High School Football
editor's pick

A 'return to vengeance' has Omaha Burke enjoying postseason success again as Bulldogs shut down LSE

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Twelve months ago, there were no playoff games for the Bulldogs, and it had nothing to do with a lack of wins. 

+31
Photos: Class C-2 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran takes down Gordon-Rushville, 31-15
High School Football
web only

Photos: Class C-2 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran takes down Gordon-Rushville, 31-15

  • Eakin Howard
  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Lutheran defeated Gordon-Rushville 31-15 in a Class C-2 playoff game Friday at Seacrest Field. Journal Star photos by Eakin Howard

+11
Photos: Omaha Burke takes down Lincoln Southeast 21-3 in Class A first-round game
High School Football
web only

Photos: Omaha Burke takes down Lincoln Southeast 21-3 in Class A first-round game

  • CHRIS MACHIAN Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Burke defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3 on Friday in Omaha. Omaha World-Herald photos by Chris Machian

+15
Photos: Gretna, Lincoln East trade blows in Class A opening-round game
High School Football
web only

Photos: Gretna, Lincoln East trade blows in Class A opening-round game

  • Francis Gardler
  • Updated
  • 0

No. 10 Lincoln East played No. 6 Gretna in a Class A first-round game Friday in Gretna. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News