Class A football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s four-game slate

The Class A football playoffs move into the quarterfinal round Friday, and with four matchups to follow around the state, here’s the key information to know:
Quarterfinal matchups
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
Omaha North (5-5) at No. 9 North Platte (7-3), 6:30 p.m.
Coming off one of the most surprising playoff upsets in recent history, No. 16-seeded Omaha North will look to keep its surprise playoff run going. The Vikings have averaged 41.4 points per game during their five-game winning streak, but now face a North Platte defense that routinely keeps opponents under the 30-point mark.
Prediction: Omaha North 38, North Platte 35.
No. 6 Gretna (9-1) at No. 5 Elkhorn South (9-1), 8 p.m.
Both teams have been mostly spotless all season, with Elkhorn South’s only loss coming to Millard South in Week 2, while the Storm also dealt Gretna its sole defeat in Week 7. A one-score game that time around, it’s hard to envision it’ll be any different between these two evenly matched teams. However, it’s hard to beat the same team twice in a short period of time.
Prediction: Gretna 35, Elkhorn South 30.
Grand Island (7-3) at No. 2 Bellevue West (9-1), 7 p.m.
Since its Week 4 loss to Millard South, Bellevue West has averaged a whopping 58 points per game. The Thunderbirds are unlikely to reach that number against a stout Grand Island defense, but do the Islanders have the ability to stop a high-powered offense much different than any team they’ve seen all season?
Prediction: Bellevue West 46, Grand Island 28.
No. 7 Omaha Burke (8-2) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (10-0), 7 p.m.
Omaha Westside hasn’t lost a game since the 2019 playoffs, and that postseason experience is serving the Warriors well this time around. A 49-0 win over Papillion-La Vista South last week confirmed Westside’s defensive strength, and a similar effort could neutralize a Burke offense that rarely scores 30 points or more.
Prediction: Omaha Westside 31, Omaha Burke 21.
Players to watch
Keshaun Williams, Omaha North: There are few wide receivers better than Williams left in the Class A playoffs because the senior is always a big-play threat. In addition to his game-winning touchdown grab last week, he’s totaled over 700 receiving yards and 10 scores while also lining up in the backfield on option looks.
Zane Flores, Gretna: The Dragons’ playoff hopes lie with their stellar junior quarterback, who came up with a big four-touchdown effort last week against Lincoln East. Flores routinely throws for 250-plus yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gretna charge, and he’s done well at limiting turnovers in winning efforts.
Luke Johannsen, Bellevue West: While sophomore Daniel Kaelin has seen the field in every game this season, the Thunderbird offense is truly led by Johannsen. The senior quarterback has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.
Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside: One of the best running backs in Class A, Rezac has been the heart of Westside’s offense this season. The senior has totaled 1,263 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this season, and also has the experience of starting on last year’s state title-winning team.
— Luke Mullin
