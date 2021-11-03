Class A football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s four-game slate

The Class A football playoffs move into the quarterfinal round Friday, and with four matchups to follow around the state, here’s the key information to know:

Quarterfinal matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)

Omaha North (5-5) at No. 9 North Platte (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Coming off one of the most surprising playoff upsets in recent history, No. 16-seeded Omaha North will look to keep its surprise playoff run going. The Vikings have averaged 41.4 points per game during their five-game winning streak, but now face a North Platte defense that routinely keeps opponents under the 30-point mark.

Prediction: Omaha North 38, North Platte 35.

No. 6 Gretna (9-1) at No. 5 Elkhorn South (9-1), 8 p.m.

Both teams have been mostly spotless all season, with Elkhorn South’s only loss coming to Millard South in Week 2, while the Storm also dealt Gretna its sole defeat in Week 7. A one-score game that time around, it’s hard to envision it’ll be any different between these two evenly matched teams. However, it’s hard to beat the same team twice in a short period of time.