Class A football playoffs: The games to watch and players to know ahead of Friday's action

Perhaps the most wide open of the seven classes, Class A could see any number of teams playing for a title in Memorial Stadium next month. Here's a look at this week's matchups:

Game of the week

No. 10 Millard West (6-3) at Lincoln Southwest (7-2)

Southwest seems like the best bet of Lincoln's three entries to advance in the Class A bracket, but to do so, the Silver Hawks will have to beat the team that nipped them at the wire two weeks ago when Brody Peterson hooked up with Jackson Williams for a 69-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 7 with 1:13 left in Millard West's 27-23 win. The game saw Southwest running back Cal Newell rush for a school-record 268 yards on 36 carries. Peterson and Williams connected on three touchdown passes, including one with five seconds left in the first half.

Other matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times Central.)

Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (8-1), 7 p.m.

Millard South (5-4) at No. 7 Kearney (7-2), 7 p.m.

Omaha North (6-3) at No. 6 Grand Island (7-2), 7 p.m.

Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 2 Elkhorn South (9-0), 8 p.m.

No. 5 Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 9 North Platte (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (6-3) at No. 4 Bellevue West (6-3), 7 p.m.

Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 1 Gretna (9-0), 7 p.m.

Players to watch

Zane Flores, Gretna: Flores has lived up to the lofty expectations set for him this season, throwing for 2,203 yards and 26 touchdowns against just three interceptions on a 66% completion rate. If the Dragons are to make it back to Lincoln for a shot at redemption after having last year's title stripped, they'll do it on the arm of the Oklahoma State commit.

Daniel Kaelin, Bellevue West: The top passer in the state regardless of class, Kaelin is averaging 306 yards per game, completing 63% of his throws, and has tossed 31 touchdowns to six interceptions with 2,755 yards through the air. Even with a 6-3 record, the Thunderbirds are perhaps the most dangerous team in the field thanks in large part to Kaelin.

Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South: The touchdown machine's 27 scores are seven more than any other running back in the class, and his 9.59 yards per carry is also the best. The near-1,200-yard rusher has also caught 19 passes for 275 yards and four more scores, and averages 19.6 yards per punt return.

Cal Newell, Lincoln Southwest: It's been a breakout year for the Silver Hawks senior, who is second in Class A with 1,214 rushing yards, second in total carries, and third with 134.9 yards per game. His 16 touchdowns are tied for third in the class, and he averages nearly 6.5 yards per rush.