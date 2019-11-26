Class A: Bellevue West closes out perfect season with dominant win over Westside

The Thunderbirds finished with 406 yards, including 296 on the ground.

"You've got to give it to the guys up front (on the offensive line)," Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz said. "Obviously they make us look a lot better than we are. It's tough with the snow, but we didn't let it get to us."

On the first series, Keagan Johnson broke two tackles and took a jet sweep 49 yards to the end zone to cap an 87-yard, 11-play drive. Ducker, who rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries in the first half, broke a 15-yard TD run later in the first quarter, then put together runs of 37 and 13 yards to put it in the end zone with 1:55 left in the half.

The Bellevue West defense forced a three-and-out on Westside’s next possession. On the first play after the punt, Johnson, a 6-foot, 180-pound junior wide receiver, outraced the Warrior defense to the edge on a reverse to the right to score on a 50-yard run.

A little trickery on the two-point conversion produced a 28-0 Bellevue West halftime lead as Ducker took the wildcat snap, headed right, then pitched it to Nate Glantz going left who ran it in for two.

Glantz was 6-of-9 for 94 yards in the first 24 minutes, most of which came on jet sweeps.