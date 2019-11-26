Class A: Bellevue West closes out perfect season with dominant win over Westside

Bellevue West closed out its dominant Class A storybook football season Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium with the final chapter “Arctic Expedition.”
With snow falling from the sky and coating the field, the top-ranked Thunderbirds buried No. 7 Omaha Westside with a blizzard of first-half points on their way to a 35-0 win before a crowd of 3,039 to cap a 13-0 season.
“The fact we were able to overcome the elements, this is a tough game for high school kids,” said Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman, whose team outscored their opponents 662-65 this season as the Thunderbirds won their second state title in the past four years.
“There’s not a lot times that you play in this kind of wind, in this kind of snow. Everyone wants to talk about how we’re a spread team and everything like that, but our kids run the ball, too. I thought we were very physical.”
Super-State running back Jay Ducker seemed to embrace the conditions. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Northern Illinois recruit finished with 214 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns. Despite the slippery conditions, he broke free for runs of 64 and 37 yards.
“When No. 8 (Ducker) is on your team, it’s a pretty good advantage,” Huffman said.
The winter weather didn’t seem to cool down the big-play offense that Bellevue West burned the rest of Class A all season regardless of the conditions. The Thunderbirds rushed for 177 yards and passed for 94 more en route to a 28-0 halftime margin as their balance and misdirection kept the Westside defense on its heels.
The Thunderbirds finished with 406 yards, including 296 on the ground.
"You've got to give it to the guys up front (on the offensive line)," Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz said. "Obviously they make us look a lot better than we are. It's tough with the snow, but we didn't let it get to us."
On the first series, Keagan Johnson broke two tackles and took a jet sweep 49 yards to the end zone to cap an 87-yard, 11-play drive. Ducker, who rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries in the first half, broke a 15-yard TD run later in the first quarter, then put together runs of 37 and 13 yards to put it in the end zone with 1:55 left in the half.
The Bellevue West defense forced a three-and-out on Westside’s next possession. On the first play after the punt, Johnson, a 6-foot, 180-pound junior wide receiver, outraced the Warrior defense to the edge on a reverse to the right to score on a 50-yard run.
A little trickery on the two-point conversion produced a 28-0 Bellevue West halftime lead as Ducker took the wildcat snap, headed right, then pitched it to Nate Glantz going left who ran it in for two.
Glantz was 6-of-9 for 94 yards in the first 24 minutes, most of which came on jet sweeps.
Westside (10-3) finished with just 124 yards and only threatened to score once. A third-quarter drive that started at its own 28 got as far as the Bellevue West 14, with the big play being a 26-yard pass from Cole Payton to Cal Weidemann that got the Warriors inside the red zone.
But on fourth-and-5 from the 14, Johnson, a safety on defense, stuffed Jake Hohensee for a 2-yard gain off a pass play.
Bellevue West finished with three sacks and seven tackles for losses.
“We got ourselves set behind the eight ball early,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said. “They came at us hard and physical, we expected that, but we just made a lot of mistakes and couldn’t get any momentum going. It’s too big of a game to do that early.”