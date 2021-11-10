Class A and B football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's semifinal round

With a No. 16 seed and defending champions still fighting for their playoff dreams, the Class A and B football playoffs continue to the semifinals on Friday. Here’s the key information to know for each semifinal matchup:
Class A
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
Omaha North (6-5) at No. 6 Gretna (10-1), 7 p.m.
The Vikings are no stranger to the semifinal round of the playoffs, while Gretna is in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history. Behind electric junior quarterback Zane Flores and talented veterans all over the field, the Dragons are seeking their first-ever trip to Memorial Stadium. Omaha North’s Cinderella run is the tale of the season.
Prediction: Gretna 31, Omaha North 28.
No. 2 Bellevue West (10-1) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (11-0), 7 p.m.
Omaha Westside has won 21 games in a row since its last defeat — 35-0 to Bellevue West in the 2019 state title game. Both teams are filled with Division I talent and have shown the ability to score in bunches during the postseason. Omaha Westside’s defense is playing at a championship level once again, but Bellevue West surely has some offensive wrinkles saved for this game in particular.
Prediction: Bellevue West 42, Omaha Westside 35.
Class B
No. 3 Elkhorn (10-1) at No. 1 Bennington (11-0), 7 p.m.
Both teams have looked impressive during their two playoff wins, but Bennington’s 41-0 blowout of Waverly seems to indicate the Badgers are a step above the rest of Class B. Elkhorn is the defending champion, but the Antlers couldn’t even come close to Bennington in a 49-14 loss a month ago.
Prediction: Bennington 38, Elkhorn 24.
No. 5 Omaha Skutt (8-3) at No. 4 Aurora (9-2), 7 p.m.
This matchup of Class B powerhouses guarantees that either Omaha Skutt or Aurora will play in the Class B title game for the 10th season in a row. Neither team has been dominant throughout the entire season, but Omaha Skutt’s defense has come into its own recently while Aurora is on a nine-game winning streak.
Prediction: Aurora 28, Omaha Skutt 24.
Players to watch
Brayden Chaney, Gretna: When the Dragons need a big play, it’s often Chaney who comes up with it. Six of the senior’s 12 receptions this season have gone for touchdowns, he has a pair of pick-sixes on defense alongside three kickoff return touchdowns.
Grant Guyett, Omaha Westside: If the Warriors are to keep up with Bellevue West’s offensive might, they might need another big performance from their star wide receiver. Guyett tied a Class A playoff record with four receiving touchdowns in Westside’s opening-round win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Cayden Bluhm, Bennington: Running back Dylan Mostek understandably draws considerable defensive attention, but all it takes is one play for Bluhm to make teams regret one-on-one coverage. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver has caught four touchdown passes longer than 65 yards this season.
Carlos Collazo, Aurora: One of Aurora’s most dependable players on offense, Collazo ran for more than 100 yards in seven straight games to close the Huskies’ regular season. After tying a school record with 285 rushing yards last week, Omaha Skutt will almost certainly get a steady dose of Collazo on Friday.
— Luke Mullin
