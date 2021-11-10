Class A and B football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's semifinal round

With a No. 16 seed and defending champions still fighting for their playoff dreams, the Class A and B football playoffs continue to the semifinals on Friday. Here’s the key information to know for each semifinal matchup:

Class A

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)

Omaha North (6-5) at No. 6 Gretna (10-1), 7 p.m.

The Vikings are no stranger to the semifinal round of the playoffs, while Gretna is in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history. Behind electric junior quarterback Zane Flores and talented veterans all over the field, the Dragons are seeking their first-ever trip to Memorial Stadium. Omaha North’s Cinderella run is the tale of the season.

Prediction: Gretna 31, Omaha North 28.

No. 2 Bellevue West (10-1) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (11-0), 7 p.m.