Class A: A quick recap of Bellevue West's dominant victory against Omaha Westside

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class A state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Bellevue West 35, Omaha Westside 0.

Turning point: Jevyon Ducker broke free for 37 yards and then scored from 13 yards out on the next play to give Bellevue West a 20-0 lead with 1:49 remaining in the first half. The next Westside drive went nowhere and only 23 seconds came off the clock, giving the Thunderbirds plenty of time. They didn''t need much of it — Keagan Johnson raced for a 50-yard touchdown on an end-around to give Bellevue West a 28-0 halftime lead.

It was over when … : Omaha Westside found some life on offense in its second drive of the second half, reaching the red zone. But Bellevue West buckled down, and Johnson stuffed Jake Holmstrom on a fourth-down pass play, forcing a turnover on downs. By then (5:57 mark of the third quarter), the Warriors were facing a tall mountain to climb.

The stars: Ducker, a Northern Illinois recruit, closed his career with 214 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, including a 64-yard run. It was Johnson's 50-yard touchdown before halftime that really put the Warriors in a big hole.