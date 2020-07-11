Clark Grell: The Shrine Bowl gave us football for a day, and some hope for football in the fall

KEARNEY — The biggest yardage play of the game came early in the fourth quarter, when Aidan Oerter hit Tyler Palmer for a 66-yard touchdown strike on a skinny post.
Oerter, a Norris graduate, will not forget that one.
But it was Oerter’s first pass that had a little something extra special behind it.
The 6-foot-2 quarterback, playing for the South team, took the game’s opening snap, dropped back and launched a strike over the middle to Palmer. The pass was incomplete, but the play had a lot of significance.
Saturday’s Shrine Bowl at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium was believed to be the first competitive football game played in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. And Oerter took the first snap.
How cool is that?
The first touchdown Saturday belonged to Tekamah-Herman's Luke Wakehouse.
“It’s an absolute honor,” said Oerter, who threw for 126 yards in the South’s 30-6 win against the North. “A few months ago we didn’t even know if we were going to get to play this game, and now getting to run out onto the field, not just for the first snap for my team, but first snap overall, for football since the pandemic has happened, it means a lot. Not just because I love the game, but just because it’s a big game for everyone.”
Saturday’s game was big for many reasons. It gave 90 players an opportunity to play high school football one last time. It gave players, and the 2,475 in attendance, 2½ hours to enjoy football.
More significantly, maybe Saturday’s football game opened the door to the return of high school sports in the fall, especially a contact sport like football.
We’re likely to know in the coming weeks, but Shrine Bowl players, after a week of following health protocols and then hitting each other in pads, believe it can happen.
“All week we took safety measures,” said Palmer, a Columbus Scotus graduate who will play baseball at Nebraska. “Masks, a little bit of social distancing, just kind of hanging out with our roommate only, and you see in the stands you see everybody separated. It can be done.
“No way around it, and I hope this sets a good precedent for the future, for NCAA, high school and all divisions. I hope people notice that.”
After seeing other all-star and summer events get canceled, it was a pleasant surprise to see Shrine Bowl officials push forward with the event, which was originally scheduled for June 6.
Over several weeks, the Shrine Bowl developed a long list of guidelines and scenarios, and when contact sports got the July 1 clearing, it was game on. There were daily temperature checks, certain ways to sit in the buses to and from practice, and certain rows of bleachers were blocked off to encourage fans to spread out.
Though there were a lot of protocols to follow, South coach Ryan Thompson said the key to pulling the week and game off came down to simplicity.
“Because it’s been stuff that we’ve been doing at our homes, at our schools — social distancing, washing your hands, wearing masks, all that stuff came into play so there really wasn’t much different when getting here,” the Ashland-Greenwood coach said. “It went really well.”
Did the Shrine Bowl develop a new playbook on how to pull off high school football during a pandemic? There are definitely things the NSAA and schools could take away from this week, but this isn’t a carbon-copy situation by any means.
The Shrine Bowl had some key elements working for it. The players were asked to be monitored at home starting July 1. Once in Kearney, they were basically quarantined, and socializing outside of your roommates was limited. The environment at schools will not be nearly as controlled.
The Shrine Bowl also prepped for one game. Schools must prep for seasons.
At the very least, Saturday gave us hope. It gave us football.
“I’m sure that the NSAA can look at that and say, ‘Alright, how we can we make this work across the state?’” Thompson said. “I think it definitely gives us hope and an opportunity to definitely not make any judgment calls, kind of slow-play some things.”
What can schools and key decision-makers maybe learn from this week in Kearney?
“I think just this, that it can happen,” Shrine Bowl executive director Dave MacDonald said. “Don’t give up on things before you need to. We had to set protocols, we had to get those protocols approved, but we had time to do that and if you’ve got time to work on those things and can work collaboratively with the medical fields, the health department, maybe even the governor’s office, that this is possible, we can do this.”
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!