City football roundup: Taylor's return sets tone in No. 1 Patriots' win over Pius X; Fremont rolls past Gators

Antrell Taylor returned a punt 74 yards for an early touchdown and the state's No. 1 team never looked back.

Millard South rolled to a 36-0 victory against Lincoln Pius X on Thursday night at Buell Stadium. The Patriots scored all 36 points in the first half.

Kansas State recruit Gage Stenger threw for 115 yards. He connected with Jake Gassaway for a 52-yard touchdown and also scored on a run.

Christian Nash rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Lincoln Pius X got 55 yards on 16 carries from Matt Bohy, and was unable to do much offensively.

Fremont 49, Lincoln North Star 0: Fremont’s Drew Sellon waited all week — and then 45 minutes extra after lightning delayed the start of Thursday’s game — to get his number called on the first play of the game.

The senior wide receiver took the pass from Carter Sintek 69 yards, putting Fremont in front for good just 18 seconds into the contest.

“I knew that was the play call all week, we had it scheduled in practice, so I knew it was there,” Sellon said “(Sintek) put a nice ball out there for me. “