The first Friday of the state football playoffs was eventful. A handful of games were shootouts, others were lopsided and several required stout defensive efforts.
The City of Lincoln was represented by four schools -- Pius X, East, Southwest and Lincoln Southeast. The Knights were the only team of the group favored on the bracket, and they advanced with a win while the other three programs couldn't quite piece together an upset bid.
Take a closer look at five our featured games.
Lincoln Southeast 35, Omaha North 10
The Lincoln Southeast football team hopes Omaha North coach Larry Martin’s assessment is spot-on.
Bennington 47, Seward 35
LeClair's diving catch seals Bennington's wild win against Seward, and the Badgers first playoff win in Class B
BENNINGTON — Tyler LeClair wasn’t going to let Bennington’s best chance to win its first-ever Class B state football playoff game slip through…
Columbus Scotus 48, Bishop Neumann 28
COLUMBUS — It started the same, and the final outcome was the same, but there wasn’t nearly as much drama along the way this time in Columbus …
Norris 38, Mount Michael 10
By the end of the third quarter, Class B No. 8 Norris had scored 31 consecutive points, dominated the game and never let No. 9 Mount Michael up for air in a 38-10 victory in the first round of the playoffs at Norris High.
Bellevue West 42, Lincoln East
BELLEVUE — Jay Ducker answered the bell all night long Friday for top-ranked and undefeated Bellevue West.