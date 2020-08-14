Christian kicker Sauberan doesn't let 2018 brain surgery to remove cyst hold him back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cyst removed from Noah Sauberan's brain in April 2018 was benign, but it was enough to end his career playing any of the full-contact positions on Lincoln Christian’s football team.

It also may have opened the door for the 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior to pursue his dream of being a Division I football player as a kicker and punter. Since 2018, Sauberan turned his focus to kicking, an effort that’s made him of the one of the best in the state regardless of class and No. 15 nationally according to the National Kicking Rankings.

Sauberan said the doctors told him he likely had the cyst since birth and that it finally grew enough to become an issue his sophomore year. He still gets headaches on occasion, but nothing that holds him back.

Before the surgery, “I felt like I was hanging upside down all the time, so something had to be done,” said Sauberan, who regularly attends kicking camps across the country and is getting recruiting attention from Nebraska. “Now I’m 100% cleared to kick and pursue this new life. I love my craft and I try to use every opportunity I have to get better at it.”