Christian kicker Sauberan doesn't let 2018 brain surgery to remove cyst hold him back

The cyst removed from Noah Sauberan's brain in April 2018 was benign, but it was enough to end his career playing any of the full-contact positions on Lincoln Christian’s football team.
It also may have opened the door for the 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior to pursue his dream of being a Division I football player as a kicker and punter. Since 2018, Sauberan turned his focus to kicking, an effort that’s made him of the one of the best in the state regardless of class and No. 15 nationally according to the National Kicking Rankings.
Sauberan said the doctors told him he likely had the cyst since birth and that it finally grew enough to become an issue his sophomore year. He still gets headaches on occasion, but nothing that holds him back.
Before the surgery, “I felt like I was hanging upside down all the time, so something had to be done,” said Sauberan, who regularly attends kicking camps across the country and is getting recruiting attention from Nebraska. “Now I’m 100% cleared to kick and pursue this new life. I love my craft and I try to use every opportunity I have to get better at it.”
Drive down 84th Street by Lincoln Christian’s football field and it’s likely at some point you’ll see Sauberan out there getting reps in to improve both his distance and accuracy. It was his go-to activity this past spring when the coronavirus closed schools and health clubs.
LCS players, parents and coaches often honk and wave at him while he’s out there doing his work, which sometimes include a long snapper and his holder, senior quarterback Alex Koch.
“It’s nice to see, it gives me motivation to be out there,” said Sauberan, who has hit 60-yard field goals in practice.
Sauberan is not only dedicated to kicking, he spends a lot of time in the weight room. His older brother, Nathaniel, is a body builder, and Noah is making sure he’s got the strength to deliver a hit if necessary on a kickoff. He had two tackles a year ago.
“Noah’s been our kicker since day one, but we thought he was going to be a pretty good linebacker or maybe offensive lineman when he was younger because he has some strengths and abilities in those areas as well,” Christian coach Kurt Earl said. “He’s a really good example of a kid that saw a need in our program and just decided to do everything he could to be good at it. Now he has the potential to be one of the top kickers in the state.”
Sauberan is one of 17 starters (nine on offense and eight on defense) back for the Crusaders, who went 1-8 last year against one of the toughest schedules in Class C-1. Koch (5-10, 165), a defensive back, joins four other teammates as returning two-way regulars: senior running back/safety Jonas Burgher (6-1, 175), senior running back/linebacker Gunner Dworak (5-11, 185), senior tight end/linebacker Henry Smith (6-3, 205) and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Josh Free (6-2, 190).
The three-back set behind Koch in the flexbone is enhanced by junior Ethan Berrier (5-10, 195) returning at fullback.
Koch is a triple-option threat in the flexbone, an offense that depends on quarterback reads and timing with the offensive line’s blocks.
“This is our third year running it, so we pretty much have it down now,” Koch said. “Making the right reads is the most important thing, and you’ve got to make sure your timings are right and your spacings are right. It’s all very detailed oriented.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!