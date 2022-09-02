Christensen, Clippers keep clicking against Mustangs

RAYMOND — After starting the year with a win against Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan last week, No. 7 Malcolm wanted to keep the early season momentum going in Friday’s matchup at Raymond Central.

The Clippers' execution clicked on both sides of the ball in a 38-13 win as Malcolm jumped to 2-0.

It began with Lucas Christensen’s 84-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage, one of the senior’s three scores. Two of those (runs of 10 and two yards) came on fourth down.

Malcolm’s lead ballooned 25-0 in the second quarter thanks to three first-half interceptions, including one returned for 35 yards for a touchdown by Elliott Robotham.

“I think we won in the trenches,” Malcolm coach Scott Amen said. “Our line played amazing, and we got some big turnovers. The defensive backs played well, broke on the ball and gave us some short fields to work with. But it all goes back to the trenches, we’ve said that all week long, it’s got to be the big boys up front.”

Raymond Central stopped the bleeding right before halftime with a 13-play touchdown drive capped by a 13-yard touchdown connection from Rylan Stover to Reid Otto.

“We got down early, and we talked about how we respond one play at a time,” Raymond Central coach Tony Kobza said. “I think we got away from that for about the first quarter. Once we got settled down a little bit, we were able to battle with them.”

Malcolm ended any hopes of a comeback by the Mustangs with a decisive drive that ended with Christensen’s 2-yard touchdown with 3:38 left in the third quarter.

While Christensen stuffed the stat sheet with his performance, he pointed to his line and supporting teammates for helping to get the job done.

“We have to keep being prepared,” Christensen said. “Just like tonight, we had a lot of younger guys that stepped up. That’s important for us, and it’s a great group of guys.”

The Mustangs (1-1) kicked off the year with a hard-fought win at Arlington last week, but Friday was a difficult challenge. Still, it’s a challenge that Kobza said can help his team get better.

“The best part is you learn from a tough win and you learn from a tough loss,” he said.