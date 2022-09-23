Chris Basnett's takes from Waverly's 35-7 win over York

WAVERLY — Class B No. 5 ranked Waverly did what it does, leaning on one of the top defenses in the state and pulling away in the second half to down No. 6 York 35-7 Friday night.

Here are my takes from the game.

Waverly's defense is for real, again: It's not exactly breaking news at this point, but the Vikings (4-1) will go as far as their defense will take them.

Based on results this season, that could be a long journey.

Both Waverly coach Reed Manstedt and York head man Glen Snodgrass pointed to Waverly's linebackers as the catalyst for the Vikings' defensive success.

That group, led by Johnson and Cooper Skrobecki choked off running lanes and freed Waverly's defensive backs to play press-man coverage on the outside.

"The kids buy in to what we do. We tell our kids that we’re going to play with our hair on fire," Manstedt said. "We don’t hide it; we say we’re a defensive team, I’m a defensive coach, and that’s our kids. They buy into it, and they live up to identity, and that’s really fun to see."

York managed just 89 yards and four first downs against Waverly's top defensive unit, rushing for only 21 yards. The Dukes only averted the shutout by scoring with 28 seconds left against Waverly's second unit, nearly doubling their total yardage in the process, and ending Waverly's bid for a third consecutive shutout.

A 72-yard drive was capped by quarterback Ryan Seevers' 12-yard run.

But by then the damage had long been done.

York, with a solid defense of its own, kept the game at 7-0 going into halftime. But Waverly forced a York three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half, and needed just four plays to cover 44 yards after a short Dukes punt into the wind to go up 14-0 with 9:27 left in the third quarter on Evan Kastens' 33-yard run.

While the clock said the game wasn't over at that point, Waverly seemed to settle in. York didn't advance the ball past its own 44-yard line until the game's final drive.

Waverly made it 21-0 on Charlie Johnson's 1-yard plunge, and Johnson struck again just two plays later, falling on an errant York snap in the Dukes' end zone to make it 28-0 on the first play of the fourth quarter. A Garrett Rine interception set up Waverly on York's 36-yard line for its final scoring drive.

"They're just a disciplined defense that does some things that you just don't think kids are able to do," Snodgrass said.

Vikings have another chance for a statement: No. 2-ranked Scottsbluff comes to Waverly next week, giving the Vikings a second game this season against a top-5 opponent after falling 21-17 to Elkhorn in Week 1.

The Vikings led much of the way in that game before Elkhorn scored the winning touchdown with 36 seconds left.

There seems to be some separation between the top five teams in Class B and the rest of the pack. Waverly now has a chance to shake up the top half of those rankings.

York has run the gauntlet: Perhaps fatigue became an issue for the Dukes (2-3) at the end of what has been a brutally tough stretch of football.

York has played No. 1 Bennington, No. 2 Scottsbluff, and No. 5 Waverly the past three weeks, becoming the first team to stay within 30 points of the Badgers, and shutting Scottsbluff out in the second half of a three-point loss.

Winning is never easy, but the Dukes won't have the same mountain to climb over the coming week with Crete up next Friday followed by a trip to Seward

Snodgrass said the Dukes were able to take some moral victories out of the first two losses. There weren't many of those to go around Friday.

"The challenge now is to get the guys to stay together and continue to fight," Snodgrass said. "I told them, this is when leadership is necessary when things get a little bit tough."

Because of Lincoln Northwest's decision to cancel the rest of its varsity season, York has just three regular-season games remaining and will need to right the ship quickly as it positions itself for the state playoffs.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.