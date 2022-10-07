 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Chris Basnett's takes from Malcolm's 51-34 win over Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran at Malcolm

Malcolm's Hayden Frank (left) is tackled by Lincoln Lutheran's Gabriel Schmidt (first right) during the first quarter on Friday at Malcolm Public Schools.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

MALCOLM — Hayden Frank had a hand in all seven Malcolm touchdowns as the C-2 No. 4 ranked Clippers rallied from a 14-0 deficit for a 51-34 win over No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran Friday night.

Here are my takes from the game.

Hayden Frank put on a show: Malcolm's senior leader was special on Friday, especially when the Clippers needed him the most.

With Lutheran leading 14-0 and starting another drive, Frank made a spectacular leaping grab for an interception and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

The Clippers (7-0) didn't convert the extra point, but momentum had already started to swing.

Malcolm forced a three-and-out on Lutheran's next possession. And three plays after that, Frank hit Dalton Amen for a 32-yard touchdown pass and ran in the two-point conversion to tie things at 14.

Then, after Lutheran quarterback Garret Hoefs found Jonny Puelz for a 19-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in the half, Frank answered by hooking up with Logan McGreer for an 80-yard score, and ran in the two-point conversion to give Malcolm an unlikely 22-21 lead at halftime.

Malcolm didn't trail the rest of the way. Frank scored on a 43-yard run on the fourth play of the third quarter and ran in another two-pointer. After Lutheran answered to make it 30-28, Frank scored again, from 12 yards out. A 21-yard Frank run made it 44-28 after another Frank two-point run. And Frank's final touchdown came with 6:04 left and made it 51-28.

Frank, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, rushed for 190 yards on 18 carries and went 8-of-14 passing for 180 yards.

In all, Frank scored 36 points on the interception return, four rushing touchdowns, and four two-point conversions, and threw for two more scores.

Garret Hoefs is pretty good, too: Lincoln Lutheran's quarterback, one of the top passers in the state, played a starring role, too. 

Hoefs ran for Lutheran's opening touchdown, rushing for 50 yards on the Warriors' first drive. He threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jonny Puelz to make it 14-0.

By halftime, Hoefs had run for 98 yards and thrown for 90 more before finishing with 229 passing yards and 103 rushing yards.

Two of C-2 best quarterbacks did indeed put on a show.

Malcolm has something special: Who knows what the rest of the season holds, but Malcolm looks the part of a contender.

The Clippers are physical, with excellent leadership, as shown by their quickly digging out of the early deficit. 

And they have a star in Frank, who gives them of not the best, then one of the two best players on the field every time out.

Malcolm could be in for a memorable run if the Clippers can stay healthy.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.

Assistant sports editor/high schools

A Ravenna native, Chris Basnett joined the Journal Star in 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience covering prep, college, and professional sports.

