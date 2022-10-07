Chris Basnett's takes from Malcolm's 51-34 win over Lincoln Lutheran

MALCOLM — Hayden Frank had a hand in all seven Malcolm touchdowns as the C-2 No. 4 ranked Clippers rallied from a 14-0 deficit for a 51-34 win over No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran Friday night.

Here are my takes from the game.

Hayden Frank put on a show: Malcolm's senior leader was special on Friday, especially when the Clippers needed him the most.

With Lutheran leading 14-0 and starting another drive, Frank made a spectacular leaping grab for an interception and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

The Clippers (7-0) didn't convert the extra point, but momentum had already started to swing.

Malcolm forced a three-and-out on Lutheran's next possession. And three plays after that, Frank hit Dalton Amen for a 32-yard touchdown pass and ran in the two-point conversion to tie things at 14.

Then, after Lutheran quarterback Garret Hoefs found Jonny Puelz for a 19-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in the half, Frank answered by hooking up with Logan McGreer for an 80-yard score, and ran in the two-point conversion to give Malcolm an unlikely 22-21 lead at halftime.

Malcolm didn't trail the rest of the way. Frank scored on a 43-yard run on the fourth play of the third quarter and ran in another two-pointer. After Lutheran answered to make it 30-28, Frank scored again, from 12 yards out. A 21-yard Frank run made it 44-28 after another Frank two-point run. And Frank's final touchdown came with 6:04 left and made it 51-28.

Frank, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, rushed for 190 yards on 18 carries and went 8-of-14 passing for 180 yards.

In all, Frank scored 36 points on the interception return, four rushing touchdowns, and four two-point conversions, and threw for two more scores.

Garret Hoefs is pretty good, too: Lincoln Lutheran's quarterback, one of the top passers in the state, played a starring role, too.

Hoefs ran for Lutheran's opening touchdown, rushing for 50 yards on the Warriors' first drive. He threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jonny Puelz to make it 14-0.

By halftime, Hoefs had run for 98 yards and thrown for 90 more before finishing with 229 passing yards and 103 rushing yards.

Two of C-2 best quarterbacks did indeed put on a show.

Malcolm has something special: Who knows what the rest of the season holds, but Malcolm looks the part of a contender.

The Clippers are physical, with excellent leadership, as shown by their quickly digging out of the early deficit.

And they have a star in Frank, who gives them of not the best, then one of the two best players on the field every time out.

Malcolm could be in for a memorable run if the Clippers can stay healthy.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.