Chris Basnett's takes from Lincoln Southwest's overtime win over Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southwest edged Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast 17-14 in overtime late Friday night at Seacrest field to lay unofficial claim to the city championship. The win set off a wild celebration on Southwest's sideline that laid bare the importance of the game for the players wearing green and silver.

Here are my takes from the game.

A game worthy of the matchup: It wasn't always pretty — and was downright ugly most of the time — but Lincoln's top two teams delivered on the big stage.

Southeast led 7-0 in a mistake-filled first half. Southwest tied the game with an 80-yard drive to start the third quarter. Southeast answered with a 73-yard touchdown drive of its own to go back in front.

Finally, Southwest tied it at 14 with a 13-play, 68-yard drive that featured a third-and-10 conversion on a 21-yard pass from Collin Fritton to Cal Newell.

Later, Fritton and Newell connected again, this time on fourth-and-8 from the Southeast 14-yard line after Fritton scrambled to escape pressure to set up first-and-goal.

Newell scored one play after that to tie the game with 1:40 left.

After Southwest's defense stopped Southeast running back Max Buettenback on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line to start overtime, Southwest senior kicker John Hohl booted a 22-yard field goal to win the game.

Gottula's injury a concern: Southeast senior lineman and Nebraska commit Gunnar Gottula left the game early with a lower leg injury. Would the outcome have been different had Gottula been able to play? Who knows, but Southeast's running game didn't have the same pop it's had the past few weeks.

Gottula left Southeast's locker on crutches after the game. His father and Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula said the extent of the injury should become more clear Sunday and into Monday.

This one meant a lot for Southwest: That was clear in the postgame celebration that lasted long after Hohl's field goal. The Silver Hawks have a lot of seniors playing a lot of snaps, and being able to knock off a city rival, especially in that manner, could mean plenty as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Southeast coach Andrew Sherman didn't shy away from that importance after the game.

"I always try to downplay the rivalry just because I want it to be a regular game, but I know it's ore than that. It just is," Sherman said. "Our guys really competed and battled on every single play. Honestly I'm just super proud of these guys.

"They've worked, and they are such a tight crew. That's why you see them celebrating like this."