Chris Basnett's takes from Lincoln Southeast's 56-35 win over Millard North

It was a good night for those who dislike defense as Lincoln Southeast and Millard North took turns going up and down the field in the Knights' 56-35 win at Seacrest Field.

Here are Chris Basnett's takes from the game.

Southeast continues to progress: After an 0-2 start in which they scored 20 and 14 points, the Knights were facing an early crossroads in their season.

Since a 21-14 loss to Lincoln East? Southeast (3-2) has rattled off three straight wins, scoring 28, 31 and 56 points with victory margins of 14, 21 and 21 points.

While immediate records weren't available, the Knights' 56 points Thursday night are the most in a game for the tradition-rich program in at least 20 years.

"Our ability to run the football has gotten much better. I think our quarterback (Owen Baxter) does a really good job – he can throw it really well and he can hurt you with his feet, so he’s tough to defend," Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. "So I think his ability to just give us that steady play, and our running game makes our passing game even better when we can run like that."

Max Buettenback continues to be a workhorse on both sides of the ball. Friday night saw the senior score five touchdowns, rush for 117 yards, and complete a 15-yard pass to Southeast quarterback Owen Baxter while also manning the middle of Southeast's defense.

Baxter completed 6-of-7 passes for 144 yards, and a score with his only incompletion a drop that likely would have gone for a touchdown. Baxter's ability to consistently put the ball on his receivers' hands has been there all season, and those windows are getting a little bigger as the Knights improve on the ground.

The Knights also had variety in their running game, with Cash Buettenback running for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Baxter adding 42 yards on just three carries.

Southeast got a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown from Pierre Allen Jr., and Max Buettenback added a 75-yard kickoff return.

That's scoring in all three phases, if you're keeping track.

Next up for the Knights is a game against Lincoln Southwest, and a chance to continue moving forward.

Southeast's offensive execution was on point: No turnovers, though the ball did hit the ball a couple times, and the Knights showed plenty of creativity early, including the halfback pass from Buettenback on their opening drive.

Southeast put up 316 total yards in the first half before only running 17 plays after halftime.

The Knights were plenty content to lean on an offensive line that continues to improve, and oh by the way features Nebraska commit Gunnar Gottula.

With limited opportunities against Millard North's wingbone offense, Southeast scored on six of nine offensive drives, with one ending on the dropped pass that would have been a score, and another ending with the backup offense in the game late in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we had a good plan coming in, and our kids really executed it," Gottula said. "Really like how our running game is coming along. We were not pleased with where that was at after Week 2, and really focused on that.

"And we have some younger linemen that are really coming along and developing, so that's been huge for us."

That's a good formula as the weather (finally) starts to turn cooler.

Watch out for Millard North in 2023, and beyond: The Mustangs gashed Southeast's defense for 546 total yards, with 515 coming on the ground at nearly 9.4 yards per carry.

Sophomore CT Thielen ran for 190 yards on 19 totes, including an 80-yard touchdown burst on the first play of the second half.

Sophomore Caden Vermaas added 179 yards and a score on just 12 carries. Junior quarterback Evan Hansen ran for 87 yards on 16 carries and threw a touchdown pass.

In all, 459 of Millard North's rushing yards came from sophomores and juniors, and the Mustangs did it without another sophomore, Colin Bogacz, who entered the week as Millard North's second-leading rusher but didn't play Thursday.

Millard North's youth showed in falling behind 35-7 by halftime, thanks in part to a pair of turnovers. But the Mustangs stayed with it, getting within 42-28 before Buettenback's kickoff return early in the fourth quarter.