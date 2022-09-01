Chris Basnett's takes from Lincoln North Star's 45-7 win over Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln North Star took the lead early and didn't let up in a 45-7 victory over Lincoln Northeast Thursday night at Seacrest Field.

Sophomore starting quarterback Beaudree Ball went 7-for-13 for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, letting backup DJ Athouris pilot the Gators the rest of the way. Senior running back Tra'Maine Lister pounded out nine carries for 55 yards and a pair of first-half scores for North Star.

Here are Chris Basnett's takeaways from the game.

A promising start for the Gators

North Star is 2-0 for the first time since 2010.

It was reason for the Gators to celebrate near Seacrest's south end zone after the game, a contest in which they scored in all three phases and spent much of the night looking dominant.

"It really feels great to turn this program around. We have great coaches — they’ve done so much work for us. I know they’ve done way more than the other schools," Ball said. "They’ve put in time here, off the field, at home, they’re spending as much time as they can; away from their kids, everything. I’ve got to give it all to the coaches."

North Star coach James Thompson was quick to heap praise on his guys in the postgame huddle. But just as quick to remind them there is still plenty of season left.

However, the potential is there for North Star to make a run at the postseason.

The next three games are challenging: Kearney and No. 5 Millard South sandwiched around No. 10-ranked Lincoln Southeast.

But, North Star doesn't have to leave the city for any of those three games, and the quick start means the Gators should have a chance to make a run at a playoff spot heading into their final four games. Should North Star get there, it would be the first non-COVID season playoff appearance since 2015.

"The word of the week was 'humble'. We had to continue to work hard, not feel ourselves too much after the victory (27-2 over Omaha Bryan) last week, and continue to put in that work," Thompson said.

"All the credit goes to our senior leaders, our captains, and the players. They've done everything on the field and off the field correctly. They've really bought in, and I just couldn't be more proud of them."

Northeast searches for answers

The Rockets (0-2) were coming off a tough loss against Bellevue East in a game they led 21-6 at halftime before losing 31-21.

On Thursday, Northeast won the coin toss and chose to receive, trying to quickly erase the bad vibes from last week’s defeat.

Instead, North Star’s Cameron Bretting picked off a tipped pass on Northeast’s second play from scrimmage, the Gators scored three plays after that, and Northeast was playing catch-up right out of the gate.

That’s not how the Rockets want to operate on offense, and it showed with three more turnovers before halftime.

It also meant North Star got the second-half kickoff, which junior Ashton Coffey took 95 yards to the house for a 35-0 Gators lead to start the running clock.

A late 19-yard touchdown run from Ivan Eloume, set up by twin brother Brice's 52-yard scamper, did little for the Rockets other than break up the shutout.

First-year coach Javonta Boyd after the game said Northeast must continue to focus on the basics before it can worry about winning.

Lacking depth and size, Northeast has to continue to build with an eye toward the future.

"We've got to understand that we've got to come to work, and we've got to have the tempo high, no matter if it's the scout team, or whoever we're going against," Boyd said. "We've got to continue to raise the bar constantly, and take it one day at a time. It's not going to be overnight."

North Star defense shines

Much of the preseason attention went to North Star offensive coordinator and former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, but the Gators’ defense has proven to be plenty stout through two games.

North Star was closing in on its first shutout since Sept. 22, 2017, when it beat Omaha South 35-0, before Eloume's touchdown run with 3:45 left.

"We've got some dogs up front; our linebacker play has improved so much; our DBs are playing with some swagger and some confidence. It's been fun to coach that group," Thompson said. "But we don't feel invincible. We've got to continue to work work and we know we've got a tough one (against Kearney) next week."

The Gators held Northeast to 55 total yards in the first half, and North Star’s top defensive unit limited the Rockets to 77 total yards before going to the bench for good late in the third quarter.

When the backups came in, linebacker Jostin Baum returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown.

North Star’s top defensive unit has yet to give up a point through two games. That’ll work no matter what kind of offense you’re running.