Chris Basnett's takes from Lincoln East's upset win over No. 10 Lincoln Southeast

Playing without four-star recruit Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East outscored Class A No. 10-ranked Lincoln Southeast 21-0 in the second half to rally from a two-touchdown deficit and down the Knights 21-14 on Friday night at Seacrest Field. Here are Chris Basnett’s takeaways from the game.

East answers the challenge

A sloppy Week 1 saw East (1-1) score just six points, commit nine penalties, and lose two fumbles in a 14-6 loss to Kearney.

It also saw Coleman get dinged up late in the game, and the senior was in street clothes Friday with a wrap on his left knee.

It wasn’t a recipe for success for the Spartans. But East didn’t commit a single penalty Friday, and turned the ball over just once on quarterback Jeter Worthley’s interception late in the first half.

"I challenged our kids: how much we can improve from Week 1 to Week 2? We’ve got to get better," East coach John Gingery said. "(Southeast) is a great football team. We gave up a lot of size; they’ve got a lot of skilled kids. The biggest thing is just controlling the ball, not turning it over, taking care of business."

While Southeast (0-2) eventually turned that interception into a touchdown, the Spartans kept themselves in the game by playing clean football.

Not that East doesn’t want Coleman on the field as much as possible, but in Coleman’s absence, Worthley spread the ball around to seven receivers, forcing the Southeast defense to account for all of the Spartans’ threats.

After a tough opening loss with a tough opponent on deck, it would have been easy for East to go the other way. But give the Spartans credit for getting back to work and correcting their issues from Week 1.

The Spartans' defense is for real

After winning (and losing) by shootout much of last season, the Spartans in 2022 look like they have a defense they can count on.

East held Southeast to just 51 yards in the second half, 22 of those coming on an Owen Baxter to Manny Appleget pass on Southeast’s second play of the third quarter.

The Spartans also forced three turnovers, with Connor Shelton’s interception of Baxter midway through the third quarter completely flipping momentum to the East sideline. A pair of fumble recoveries on Southeast’s final two drives — the first by Will Potratz to set up the game-winning touchdown — sealed the deal.

"That probably had a part to (flipping momentum)," Shelton said of his interception. "It got us on offense again, got us the ball, we scored on that drive, and after that we just kept rolling."

It was perfect complementary football for East, which was content to take its yardage in small pieces and drive the field.

Jeter Worthley is the man at QB

After splitting time with starter Harrison Biester last week, Worthley, a sophomore, went the distance behind center Friday night.

He wasn’t always perfect, but Worthley’s ability to keep plays alive with his legs helped East find some traction offensively in the second half.

Worthley finished 17-of-31 through the air for 206 yards, and the 5-foot-11, 160-pounder ran for 96 yards and all three East touchdowns on 22 carries.

"It means everything; this team means everything to me," Worthley said of his starting role. "I love this team to death. I can't wait to do the next seven games with them, and hope for the playoffs."

It was a lot to put on the Michigan baseball recruit’s shoulders, but he handled the spotlight well. On the deciding drive, Worthley carried the ball on four of five plays after East took over at the Southeast 15-yard line. He finally put the Spartans ahead with a 2-yard plunge with 1:28 left.

Where does Southeast go from here?

A preseason top-10 ranking, a mostly strong performance in a loss last week against Elkhorn South, and a game against an opponent that struggled the previous week seemingly had the Knights in good position to establish something positive in Week 2.

Southeast was well on its way to doing that, too, taking a 14-0 halftime lead as Owen Baxter went 13-for-17 for 126 yards and a touchdown while running for 45 yards and a score in the opening 24 minutes.

But six penalties hurt dramatically, among them a pass interference call on third down that kept an East drive alive and eventually led to the Spartans’ first touchdown, and a holding call that wiped out a 64-yard kickoff return after East’s go-ahead score.

It was a quiet walk to the team bus after the game for a Knights team that might suddenly be facing a crossroads in its season as it tries to get things back on track.