Chris Basnett's takes from Lincoln East's 28-7 win over Lincoln High

Dash Bauman scored three touchdowns as Lincoln East broke a halftime tie and pulled away from Lincoln High for a 28-7 win Thursday night at Seacrest Field.

Here are my takes from the game.

It was Bauman's night: The junior running back scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, recovered a Lincoln High fumble, and broke the game open with a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown to end the third quarter.

On a night when neither team's offense could muster much, it was probably going to take a defensive play to win. Bauman, better known for his role in East's offensive backfield, made the biggest plays.

"Honestly that's not what I was expecting, but I'll take what they give me," Bauman said. "I went out there and played it (the interception) and it happened.

"Our offense was struggling a little bit. Defense can change that momentum, and we did. We came out (in the third quarter) and our defense did what it needed to do, and that in turn came back on offense."

East's top defensive unit limited Lincoln High to six first downs, none in the first or third quarters, and 150 yards of total offense.

Bauman was solid on offense, too, running for 100 yards on 18 carries, as East attempted just one pass (which was incomplete) in the second half.

East needed Bauman's big game, as the Spartans played without Malachi Coleman. Coleman was not suited up Thursday while dealing with an unspecified injury, but watched the game from the sidelines wearing his No. 3 jersey.

Spartans won a must-win: The final two games of the regular season for East: against Lincoln North Star, and a road trip to No. 1 Gretna.

Anything can happen, of course, but East (4-3) almost had to win against both Lincoln High and North Star to give itself some cushion heading into the regular-season finale against the Dragons.

Step 1 of that process was completed Thursday.

"The kids knew that. They knew that we've got to take care of business the rest of the season if (we) want to go to the playoffs," East coach John Gingery said. "You've got to win the games you have to win.

"We've let some close ones get away from us, and played some pretty good teams, so we've just got to take care of business the rest of the way."

Another tough loss for Lincoln High: Already on the outside looking in of the Class A playoff race, the Links saw their postseason chances effectively end Thursday night in dropping to 3-4.

It's been a season of frustrating defeats for Lincoln High: a one-point loss to Lincoln Southwest to open the season. A 13-point loss to Grand Island with two Islander touchdowns in the fourth quarter. A 9-7 defeat last week at the hands of Lincoln North Star put the Links up against the wall.

And Thursday's defeat in a game that was tied 7-7 at halftime.

Lincoln High's margins were already thin, with a lack of front-line depth, and an offense that struggles to move the ball if it can't get the running game going.

It was the same story Thursday when, in a span of 3 minutes, 43 seconds to end the third quarter, East scored to go up 14-7, Lincoln High lost a fumble on its first offensive play after the touchdown; and after the Links got a stop, Bauman picked off Adonis Hutchinson and returned it for a score to make it 21-7.