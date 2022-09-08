Chris Basnett's takes from Kearney's 34-7 win over Lincoln North Star

Class A No. 9-ranked Kearney made its second trip to Lincoln in three weeks and came away with another win, this one an impressive 34-7 victory over previously unbeaten Lincoln North Star.

The Bearcats (3-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter and cruised from there, as North Star (2-1) didn't threaten the end zone until the fourth quarter.

Here are Chris Basnett's takeaways from the game.

Kearney continues to improve

The Bearcats traveled to Lincoln in Week 1 with just one returning starter from 2021, and ground out a 14-6 win over Lincoln East. In Week 2, the Bearcats hung 49 points on Fremont. Thursday, facing a North Star team riding high on its first 2-0 start in more than a decade, Kearney looked comfortable and in control the entire way.

The Bearcats were in all the right spots defensively, holding North Star to 93 first-half yards, and returning an interception and a fumble for touchdowns.

The interception return, a 57-yarder from Ben Cumpston, snuffed out North Star’s promising opening drive and planted momentum squarely on the Bearcats’ sideline.

A 22-yard fumble return from Zander Reuling capped off Kearney’s 21-point first quarter.

Through three games, the Bearcats have five returns for touchdowns: three on defense, and two on kickoffs.

Senior quarterback Treyven Beckman was smooth at the controls, throwing for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-14 passing in the opening half as North Star stacked the box and took away Kearney’s running game.

Beckman’s two touchdown throws came after he showed patience in the screen game and found running back Ethan Kowalek for a 72-yard touchdown on Kearney’s third offensive play, and hooked up with Kowalek again for a 21-yard score early in the second quarter. Both touchdowns came on third-and-long.

North Star got a lesson

There’s a long way to go this season, but the Navigators found out they’ll have to step up their play to compete with the best teams in Class A after a pair of easy wins against overmatched opponents.

North Star was largely good enough on defense in the first half, outside of the pair of big pass plays for touchdowns. The Gators held Kearney to 17 rushing yards in the opening two quarters.

But a mistake-filled offensive effort put North Star in an early hole, and against a solid program like Kearney, that’s a tough spot to be for a team that’s still building. The Gators also played without senior running back Tra’Maine Lister, whose physicality would have helped, if perhaps not made a difference in the outcome.

The Gators’ only points came in the fourth quarter when Dylan Hallett scored on a three-yard run against Kearney’s reserves.

The result led to a lengthy team meeting in Seacrest’s north end zone that went on long after Kearney had retreated to its locker room, and ended just a few moments before the field lights were shut off. A group of players continued to meet in the dark after the team huddle broke up.

These are the kind of nights that happen when you’re trying to build a culture, and coach James Thompson and his staff made sure to get their message across.

The Bearcats are road warriors

For the second time in three weeks, Kearney traveled two hours down the interstate on a Thursday night and won in a tough environment.

The Bearcats will go even further next week, heading to Bellevue West on a Thursday to take on the Thunderbirds.

Kearney will play three of its final five games at home after that, with rivals North Platte and Grand Island coming to town.

But a good way to build the foundation for a good season is to win on the road.