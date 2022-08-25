Chris Basnett's takes from Kearney's 14-6 win against Lincoln East in season opener

Kearney High downed Lincoln East 14-6 Thursday night as Week 1 of the prep football season got underway across the state.

Here are a few takeaways from the Bearcats’ win in a game pitting Class A ratings contenders.

Lincoln East’s quarterback conundrum: Senior Harrison Biester got the start Thursday after backing up record-setting Noah Walters last season, but it was sophomore Jeter Worthley who was at the controls for most of the third and all of the fourth quarter.

The two split time in the first half, combining to go 6-for-21 for 49 yards as the Spartans struggled to create much of anything.

East’s only score came on its first play of the second half, a 65-yard run from junior Dash Bauman, but the Spartans did seem to find a bit of a groove with Worthley running the attack over the game’s final 13 minutes.

Worthley finished 15-for-29 for 138 yards, at one point completing 8-of-11 pass attempts after a slow start. Biester was 4-for-15 for 45 yards and a meaningless interception at the end of the first half.

"Jeter played well, and I think Harrison did some good things too. So we've got two kids that can play," East coach John Gingery said. "It's a tough situation when you're trying to move the ball with little time on the clock, but both those guys did some good things tonight."

Malachi Coleman’s night: As expected, the top recruit in the state drew plenty of attention from Kearney’s defense.

The Bearcats committed two, and sometimes three, defenders to Coleman on nearly every play, limiting the senior receiver to two catches for 25 yards, both in the first half.

Coleman did draw a pass interference penalty as East was trying to mount a late drive, but it was otherwise tough sledding on the offensive side of the ball. His two catches came on a jet sweep and another short pass he was able to turn upfield.

Kearney was content to play man coverage on the rest of East’s receivers, and the Spartans weren’t fully able to take advantage.

"We had two guys on him most of the night — that's kind of our forte," Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. "I thought we got good pressure on the quarterback; he had to throw the ball a little earlier than he wanted to."

With just one returning starter, how would Kearney play? Returning just one starter, it would have been easy for Kearney to look sloppy in the first game of the season.

But the Bearcats, after a couple of early interceptions from first-year starting quarterback Treyven Beckman, settled in nicely.

Kearney didn’t do anything fancy, but didn’t turn the ball over in the game’s final 32 minutes, and committed just four penalties for 35 yards.

That’s a recipe for success Kearney coach Brandon Cool has used for years, and it worked again Thursday.

"It's not easy to travel two hours and come to Seacrest and play against a terrific opponent. Our kids were geared up — we needed a game," Cool said. "It's a typical first game of the year: you've got to keep your wits about you (and) you've got to play four quarters of football in order to survive."

East has some work to do: Gingery after the game lamented a litany of mistakes that hamstrung East throughout the game.

The Spartans committed nine penalties for 50 yards, lost a pair of fumbles, and had a couple other penalties declined by Kearney.

"Killed us. Killed us," Gingery said. "We had so many mistakes. The little things — gosh, it's not big mistakes, but it's the little things that kill you. It kills drives. We get four years on first down, and then a penalty, and it's second-and-10.

"And we're just not good enough to overcome that yet."

Mistakes snuffed East’s chances on each of its final four drives:

A procedure penalty stunted momentum after the Spartans had gotten out of the shadow of their own goal line and moved near midfield.

A lost fumble on the next possession ended East’s drive on Kearney’s 30-yard line

An offensive pass interference whistle at the Kearney goal line with less than five minutes to play ended another threat.

And a lost fumble at Kearney’s 40-yard line with less than three minutes to go effectively ended the Spartans’ hopes.

Kearney also blocked East’s extra-point attempt after Bauman’s touchdown run.