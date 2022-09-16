Chris Basnett's takes from Grand Island's 27-14 win over Lincoln High

Grand Island used a strong running game to keep the ball away from Lincoln High's offense, and the Islanders' stout defense limited the Links when they did have the ball in a 27-14 victory Friday night at Beechner Athletic Complex.

In a game that could turn out to be critically important for both teams' playoff hopes, it was the Islanders who scored three rushing touchdowns and returned a blocked punt for another score.

Tied at 14 after three quarters, the Islanders scored twice in the final 11 minutes to seal the win.

Here are my takes from the game.

Simple, but effective: Grand Island isn’t flashy. The Islanders mostly ran the ball, mostly over the right side of their line, and mostly were effective against an athletic Lincoln High defense.

That type of ball-control offense plays well when the weather turns cold. On Friday, it limited Lincoln High to just eight plays in the second quarter, one of which was a kneel down to end the half, and another that ended in an interception by GI’s Colton Marsh. The Links ran only 11 plays in the third quarter.

"I think our tempo, especially in that second quarter, really wore them down," Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. "And that's a credit to how hard our kids work in the weight room and in conditioning, and doing all the things that they do."

Defensively, GI’s gap integrity would make Nebraska’s Blackshirts blush. The Islanders (3-1) might get beat by a great athlete or a highlight-reel play, but that defensive unit was always in position.

Iowa State commit Beni Ngoyi had a 31-yard catch and run during Lincoln High’s first-quarter scoring drive, but was shut out the rest of the way. That play accounted for nearly one-fourth of the Links' total yardage.

And Grand Island harassed LHS quarterback Adonis Hutchinson just enough to keep the senior from pulling the trigger on multiple downfield throws, which meant the Islanders were able to keep the Links’ high-level athletes in front of them.

That formula held Lincoln High to just 126 yards of offense and eight first downs.

Combine those two phases with a special teams unit that turned a blocked punt into a 25-yard return for a touchdown by Ryan Michalski, and you have a pretty good recipe for success.

Physicality the difference: Athletically, Lincoln High (2-2) had the advantage. And give the Links credit for bowing up more than once to keep themselves in the game, including a 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Julian Babahanov that gave the Links a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

But too often, Grand Island converted a third down, finishing 8-for-14 in that department Friday, to keep drives alive and the ball way from Lincoln High’s offense. Two of those conversions came on the drive after Babahanov's fumble return, when Grand Island wet 78 yards in 10 plays — nine of them runs — to calmly tie the game and stifle the Links' momentum.

Caleb Richardson led a three-headed GI ground attack with 122 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Six-foot, 205-pound Jace Chrisman pounded his way for 99 yards and a score on 12 carries. And 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback Cohen Evans chipped in with 10 carries for 58 yards.

Links coach Mark Macke emphasized that to his team after the game. The Links can match up physically for stretches. But any hopes for a playoff run and a long stay in the postseason will rest on whether or not Lincoln High can stay with it for 48 minutes.

"I thought at times we played hard and we matched them at times, but we didn’t do it for four quarters in terms of intensity and just physicality. And they get after it, and they do it for four quarters, and we didn’t," Macke said. "There were a lot of positives, but ultimately you’ve got to play a four-quarter game."

Looking ahead: The victory was a critical one for Grand Island, with unbeaten Kearney and Elkhorn South, as well as one-loss Omaha North, still waiting on the schedule. Those three games are sandwiched by contests against one-win Fremont and winless Omaha Northwest. The path to five wins and a potential playoff bid got a lot clearer for the Islanders with Friday’s win.

Lincoln High, meanwhile, enters a critical stretch with three straight games against city foes that could make or break its season. At 2-2, can the Links find a way to go at least 2-1 against Northeast, North Star, and East to set up a big close to the season?

Certainly, LHS can win all three games. That would obviously clear things up heading down the stretch.

But things perhaps would be a little less stressful had the Links found a way to get it done Friday.