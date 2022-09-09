Chris Basnett's takes from Aurora's 33-14 win over Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND — Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora used a 20-0 second quarter to pull away from No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood for a 33-14 win Friday night.

It was the third consecutive win over a ranked foe for the Huskies, who continued to cement themselves as the state title favorite in C-1.

Here are my takes from the game.

Aurora is a cut above: Let's be clear from the beginning: Ashland-Greenwood is no joke. In any other year, the Bluejays would be legitimate title contenders.

And for one quarter, it looked like A-G was ready to make Aurora work, tying the game at 7 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dane Jacobsen to Thomas Spears.

But the Huskies have the kind of team that pounces on any mistake. It was 13-7 after a bad snap forced Ashland-Greenwood to punt into the strong north wind deep in its own territory, leaving Aurora just 30 yards to drive for the go-ahead touchdown.

Three plays later it was 21-7 when an A-G option pitch squired free and Treshaun Been picked it up and scored on a 15-yard return.

Going into the wind in the second quarter, Aurora marched 94 yards in 13 methodical plays to go up 27-7. The first 12 of those plays were runs before an 11-yard touchdown pass from Drew Knust to Carsen Staehr.

Ashland-Greenwood, even ranked third in the state, was going to have to play a near-perfect game — or at least avoid the major mistake — to have a shot. It didn't happen, and Aurora pulled away.

"This Ashland defense is really good. I was really proud of the way our kids responded," Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. "I thought we complemented Carlos (Collazo) a little bit tonight with the quarterback run, just kept them off balance enough to maybe sneak a couple extra first downs in there."

Carlos Collazo is the hammer: Aurora's senior running back finished with 34 carries for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

With the Huskies leading 27-14 late in the third and Ashland-Greenwood trying to grab momentum, Collazo got the ball on seven consecutive plays to start Aurora's 13-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that took more than six minutes off the clock and pushed the lead back to three scores. The 190-pound bowling ball finished the drive off with two more runs, the last a 2-yarder, to account for the final score.

"It was a great night; it was a physical night — Ashland’s a physical team. Our line did a great job," Collazo said. "We didn’t get the big 50, 40-yard run like we normally do, but we got 10 and 12, and it’s easy to get 10 and 12 when your line’s pushing them back seven yards."

An Ashland-Greenwood defense that had allowed just six total points through two games this season did what it could, but Aurora's horse was too much.

"You give it to him enough times, and something great is going to happen," Peterson said.

Ashland-Greenwood can walk away with positives: Despite the final score, the Bluejays (2-1) were a handful of plays away from really making this a game.

A Hail Mary on the final play of the first half was stopped at Aurora's 5-yard line. The Bluejays were unable to score with a first down at the Huskies' 11-yard line on their first drive of the second half. Aurora converted a pair of fourth downs that kept touchdown drives alive.

A-G coach Ryan Thompson and his staff requested Aurora when putting together the team's schedule, and Thompson said earlier this week that win or lose, the Bluejays would learn from facing a high-level opponent.

That was the case Friday.

"We're just enough far away, you know? That's a two-time state runner-up in Class B that kind of showed when they can close, and we were just a little bit away from closing some of those times," Thompson said. "I'm going to tell you, if I know my kids, we're going to be alright, and we're going to come back Monday pretty hungry."