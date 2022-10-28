Chris Basnett's takeaways from Lincoln Southwest's 31-17 win over Millard West in the first round of the Class A playoffs

Lincoln Southwest avenged a heartbreaking Week 8 loss to Millard West with a 31-17 victory in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday night at Seacrest Field. The win is the first non-COVID postseason triumph for Southwest since 2011.

Southwest (8-2) will travel to Omaha next week to take on top-seeded Omaha Westside (9-1), which beat Papillion-La Vista 59-21 to advance.

Here are Chris Basnett's takeaways from the game.

Southwest wanted this one bad: Only natural after what happened a few weeks ago, when Millard West hit a 69-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left to stun the Silver Hawks 27-23 in a game Southwest led most of the way.

There was plenty of emotion both ways, both during and after the game, in a contest that was close until Southwest scored two touchdowns about five minutes apart in the fourth quarter to open up a 31-10 lead with 6:58 left.

Millard West's Brady Brau returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and the Wildcats then recovered an onside kick, but Southwest senior Cooper Jackson pounced on a Millard West fumble inside the Silver Hawk 10-yard line with about six minutes left, and Southwest turned to its ground game to run out the clock.

The game's final 10 minutes included three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and a personal foul call. And at the end, it was a joyful Southwest sideline as the Silver Hawks sang their fight song and celebrated with their fans. Senior quarterback Collin Fritton, who threw for 129 yards and two scores and ran for 85 more yards, shared embraces with several friends and family after the game.

"We were on the bus (home from a win at Millard North) when we found out we were going to play Millard West, and everyone's reaction was the same," Fritton said. "'Let's go get these guys.' Because they kind of snuck away at the end there.

"And we just pushed effort and finishing, and just absolutely stepping on their throat, and not making it close at the end."

Cal Newell is a horse: The Southwest senior has put together one of the best seasons by a Lincoln Class A running back in years, and he was at it again Friday.

After rushing for a school-record 268 yards in the first meeting with Millard West, Newell on Friday carried the ball 37 times for 217 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

His first score, on the first play of the fourth quarter, capped a nine-play, 57-yard drive on which Newell got the ball eight times.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder put the game away with an 18-yard run with 6:58 left, taking an option pitch and cutting against the grain to scoot to paydirt. Newell got the ball on six of seven plays in that scoring march.

Then, with the Silver Hawks trying to hang on, Newell carried six more times — his final tote going for 7 tough yards and allowing Southwest to run out the clock. Newell's fourth-quarter stats: 13 carries, 69 yards, two touchdowns.

Friday's game sent Newell north of 1,400 yards for the season.

"I feel fine right now, but when I wake up in the morning, that's when I'll really feel it," Newell said. "Just got to get ready for next week."

Southwest's defense played a huge role: "We talk about our skill players a lot, and we should — they're really good," Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. "But our defense played great tonight."

The coach was right.

Southwest, after getting burned by Millard West receiver Jackson Williams for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting between the teams, held Williams without a catch and the Wildcats to 45 passing yards Friday.

Millard West found some success on the ground — Peyton Strong ran for 136 yards — but still finished with fewer than 300 yards of offense and scored just one offensive touchdown, Brody Peterson's 5-yard pass to Korey Cozad to open the scoring in the first quarter.

"Our defense doesn't get enough credit, and our defensive coaches don't get enough credit," Sherman said. "But our D has carried us year in and year out, and we're going to win with a good defense; that's just the way it is."

A Trent Buda interception near Southwest's goal line in the second quarter stopped a Millard West threat, and set up Southwest's drive that ended in John Hohl's 32-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

After Millard West drove to the Southwest 10-yard line on its first possession of the second half, the Silver Hawks bowed up and forced a field goal.

Then, after Southwest quarterback Collin Fritton converted a fourth-and-1 with a 3-yard run and hit Jack Baptista for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the next play, the Silver Hawks stopped Milalrd West on a fourth-and-short less than two minutes later to give their offense a short field.

That led to the first of Newell's two touchdowns and a 24-10 lead. A fourth-down sack by Cole Luedtke with Millard West driving inside the Southwest 30 a couple of minutes later ended that threat and set up Southwest's final scoring drive.