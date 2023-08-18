Lincoln Pius X opened the 2023 football season with a 42-14 win Friday night over Lincoln Northwest at Union Bank Stadium. Here are Chris Basnett's takes from the game.

A scheduling quirk works out for Pius X: Both teams were scheduled to face Lincoln Standing Bear this season before the first-year school announced it would not play varsity football in 2023. That left an opening on the schedule for both, and the Week 0 game materialized — the only Week 0 game involving Lincoln teams.

The game could prove especially beneficial for Pius X. The Thunderbolts were originally scheduled for a road trip to Class B powerhouse Scottsbluff for their season opener. Instead, the Bolts got to start practice one week earlier, have a game under their belts and no doubt feel more prepared heading into a week of practice that could be as much about avoiding the heat as it will be about preparing for a quality opponent.

"Fortunately we came out on top, and we get to fix those (mistakes), and move forward, and be a better team next week," Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. "Having that opportunity to get a lot of young guys out on the field, and a lot of meaningful playing time in a varsity game that they've never had before, now we can really accelerate building depth and being really ready to move forward in our schedule."

Scottsbluff made the trip to Lincoln last year and likely isn't feeling much sympathy for its opponent. Especially with the Bearcats not having a Week 0 game to work out some of the typical bugs that come with opening night.

Facing an extremely challenging schedule, Pius X was certainly happy to get that first game out of the way.

Northwest looks much improved: The final score was lopsided, but Northwest looked much more physically prepared for varsity football in Year 2 of the program after the 2022 season was canceled after three games because of injuries and inexperience.

"last year we probably would have had to stop play a lot of times in terms of injuries, in terms of (being) worried about strength, competition, giving (Pius X) the competitive look they deserve in high school football," Northwest coach Brian Lauck said.

The Falcons were flying right away, as Dylan Kotik hit Tyler Aldridge for a 65-yard touchdown pass on the game's first play. It was the first lead in a varsity game in program history and gave Northwest a shot of life.

There were plenty of positives to take away, and coach Brian Lauck reminded his team of that in an upbeat postgame huddle. Kotik threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Genesis Springs for a 22-yard score in the third quarter.

Northwest's receivers, particularly Springs and Aldridge, won multiple one-on-one battles for catches that turned into big plays. Aldridge had four catches for 121 yards. Springs finished with four grabs for 102 yards, including a 64-yarder on Northwest's fifth play from scrimmage. JJ Kopp flashed multiple times on defense, nearly coming up with an interception, and getting in on double-digit tackles.

It's still going to be a process for Northwest, but it's clear there was a ton of progress made in the offseason.

Pius X has some intriguing pieces: Start with quarterback Kolbe Volkmer, who certainly looks the part at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. Volkmer was able to shake off multiple tackle attempts from a blitzing Northwest defense, including a pretty play in the second quarter when he ducked away from a defender and hit Dario Occansey for a 37-yard score.

And with Northwest riding high after its opening-play score, Volkmer calmly found Jack Schafers on an intermediate throw on the Bolts' first play from scrimmage that Schafers turned into a 70-yard touchdown to quickly tie the game.

The Bolts also have a couple of physical running backs in Brett Voss (205 pounds) and Joe Andreasen (195 pounds), who took turns going at the Northwest defense all night.

Andreasen had the big play, a 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter when he got away from a host of defenders and reversed field for a score, and finished the night with 13 carries for 97 yards and four touchdowns. He also went to work in Pius X's screen game, catching five balls for 69 yards. Voss added 21 carries for 89 yards.

"They've got some burst; they've got enough speed if they get in the open to make a big play like we saw Joe do," Kearney said. "And then they're going to run physical, too. We saw that as well."

Plenty of work still to be done, but it will be interesting to watch the Bolts develop against a difficult schedule.

Photos: City battle between Northwest, Pius X opens high school football season