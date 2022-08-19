Chris Basnett: Observations from Bellevue West's 28-21 win over Creighton Prep

OMAHA — The 2022 Nebraska high school football season kicked off Friday night with a beauty of a Week 0 game in Omaha as Class A No. 3 Bellevue West knocked off No. 4 Creighton Prep 28-21 on Daniel Kaelin's touchdown pass to Gio Contreras with 1:09 left in regulation.

Here are a few of Chris Basnett's observations from opening night.

What a night: The weather couldn't have been better. After storm clouds rolled through eastern Nebraska earlier in the afternoon, the comfortable, calm conditions at Burke Stadium were more reminiscent of an early October night than a mid-August scorcher.

The fans turned out, too. Burke Stadium was nearly filled to capacity for the matchup. Here's to hoping for more nights like this one, and more finishes like it, too.

They are who we thought they were: Creighton Prep mashed on the ground with its offensive line and North Dakota State commit Charmar Brown at running back.

Bellevue West spread the field and let Power Five quarterback recruit Daniel Kaelin distribute the ball to his weapons out wide, including Dae'vonn Hall, Isaiah McMorris, and Kyrell Jordan, all of whom caught first-half touchdown passes.

The contrast in styles played out as expected, with Bellevue West hitting a trio of electric touchdown passes, and Creighton Prep staying with the running game to tie the score with a pair of third-quarter TDs.

Kaelin is the real deal: His touchdown pass to Hall for Bellevue West's first TD was a thing of beauty, dropped in over a defender. His third score, to Jordan, came on a perfectly-thrown timing route when Kaelin let the ball rip before Jordan had even turned his head.

And with the game tied in the closing minutes, Kaelin was nearly perfect in driving the Thunderbirds for the winning touchdown pass to Gio Contreras with 1:09 left

Kaelin's arm talent is undeniable. And he handled a big stage well against a quality opponent.

Another Vedral makes waves: Ezra Vedral, the younger brother of former Husker and current Rutgers quarterback Noah, split time at quarterback with junior Dean Donaldson, a Bellevue West transfer.

Both players had their moments, but Vedral's legs seemed to give the Junior Jays an added dimension. All three of Prep's regulation touchdowns came with Vedral on the field, and that running threat, to go with Brown's power and elusiveness, allowed Prep to chip away at the edges of Bellevue West's defense.

We are spoiled: A top-four matchup that went down to the final 70 seconds in the first week of the season. It's going to be tough to beat that the rest of the year, though Prep has games against No. 1 Omaha Westside and No. 2 Gretna in the coming weeks.

The top of Class A looks stacked, and if Week 0 is any indication, the class is going to provide fireworks all year.