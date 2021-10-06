Chadron's Justus Alcorn carrying on family tradition of starring on the gridiron

The last name means nothing but good things in the northwest corner of Nebraska.

Several members of the Alcorn family have earned hall of fame honors at Chadron State from their contributions on the gridiron, with Zac Alcorn’s football career looming the largest in his family. A graduate of Chadron High School, Alcorn played collegiately at Chadron State and Black Hills State in nearby Spearfish, South Dakota.

Alcorn then went on to have a brief career in the NFL, playing six games for the Green Bay Packers in 2006 before retiring a few years later. Now, it’s the latest Alcorn’s turn to keep up the family tradition.

After moving to Chadron from Rapid City, South Dakota, Justus Alcorn initially felt some pressure to live up to his father’s standard. But he soon found his footing and the senior quarterback now has the Cardinals off to a 6-0 start as the No. 8 team in Class C-1.

“I was kind of nervous because my dad had such a big impact here, and I was hoping I could be in the same spotlight as he was,” Justus Alcorn said. “I think our team is finally making it happen this year; we’re having one of the better seasons since he’s been around.