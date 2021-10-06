Chadron's Justus Alcorn carrying on family tradition of starring on the gridiron

The last name means nothing but good things in the northwest corner of Nebraska.
Several members of the Alcorn family have earned hall of fame honors at Chadron State from their contributions on the gridiron, with Zac Alcorn’s football career looming the largest in his family. A graduate of Chadron High School, Alcorn played collegiately at Chadron State and Black Hills State in nearby Spearfish, South Dakota.
Alcorn then went on to have a brief career in the NFL, playing six games for the Green Bay Packers in 2006 before retiring a few years later. Now, it’s the latest Alcorn’s turn to keep up the family tradition.
After moving to Chadron from Rapid City, South Dakota, Justus Alcorn initially felt some pressure to live up to his father’s standard. But he soon found his footing and the senior quarterback now has the Cardinals off to a 6-0 start as the No. 8 team in Class C-1.
“I was kind of nervous because my dad had such a big impact here, and I was hoping I could be in the same spotlight as he was,” Justus Alcorn said. “I think our team is finally making it happen this year; we’re having one of the better seasons since he’s been around.
Chadron went 6-3 last year as a state playoff team in Class C-1, but a 41-0 first-round loss to Kearney Catholic left more to be desired in 2021. A senior-heavy team returned, and a switch to a four-man front on defense has led to the Cardinals allowing just 4.5 points per game. Combine that with improvements from Alcorn on offense, and that’s the recipe for Chadron’s 6-0 start.
Justus Alcorn mainly considers himself a pocket passer, and he credits his offensive line for much of his improvement. The extra time in the pocket has allowed Alcorn to throw for 705 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first six games.
“When he moved here in the start of his junior year, he was really raw,” said Chadron head coach Mike Lecher. “Last year was a steep learning curve, and this year we’ve been able to focus more on reads instead of mechanics, and that’s made a big difference. Overall, his progress from last year to this year has been leaps and bounds better.”
The NFL moves fast, and it’s fair to say most of Zac Alcorn’s 2006 Packer teammates are long gone from the league. That is, with the notable exception of Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers, who was the Packers’ backup quarterback at the time.
As a depth option at tight end, Alcorn got plenty of practice with Rodgers, leading to the future NFL MVP praising Alcorn in a 2007 story for the Rapid City Journal.
"Zac Alcorn may have the best hands on the team," Rodgers said. "And you can ask just about anybody, and they'll probably tell you the same answer."
To Justus Alcorn, it’s wild to hear those words from an NFL star he watches every Sunday on TV.
“It’s just crazy to me, especially because Aaron Rodgers is one of the guys I look up to the most,” Justus Alcorn said.
Chadron’s seniors set the goal of hosting a playoff game this season, and the Cardinals’ start has them right where they want to be. Road games at Alliance and Gothenburg and a home finale against rival Ogallala are the only things standing in the way of an undefeated regular season, something that Justus Alcorn hopes the Cardinals can accomplish in a few weeks’ time.
“Everyone seems to be firing on all cylinders, everyone’s doing their job and we just have to keep on going to our next game,” Justus Alcorn said.
