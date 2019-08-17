2018 was the year of the quarterback. But this coming high school football season in Nebraska, the focus is on the guys on the other end of the pass plays.
Eight wide receivers or tight ends have already committed to Division I colleges with three of them — Super-Stater wide receivers Zavier Betts of Bellevue West and Xavier Watts of Omaha Burke and Will Swanson of Papillion-La Vista South — pledging to FBS programs. And while Ty Hahn, the all-stater from Johnson-Brock, is still undecided about where to play his college football, the fact he has an offer from Wyoming makes it almost certain he’ll end up at an FBS school as well. The list of Division I receivers will likely grow during the season as colleges uncover more talented pass catchers in September and October.
There could be some FCS commits making the move up to FBS or Power Five as well. The Lincoln Journal Star’s preseason high school football edition highlights the four current FBS prospects, each with a unique story and special talents that separate them on the football field.
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
No receiver in the state can combine size and speed like Zavier Betts, one of the reasons Nebraska offered him a scholarship way back when he was a sophomore.
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Ty Hahn is the only starter left from Johnson-Brock’s 13-0, Class D-2 state championship team from a year ago.
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Will Swanson’s routine last winter was work out every day, then eat a lot afterward. “I wanted to put on a lot of weight and get a lot stronger,” said the Papillion-La Vista South tight end.
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Leading by example comes easy for Xavier Watts. With Omaha Burke trailing Grand Island by 11 points at halftime, Watts led the best way he knows how — by catching touchdown passes of 62 and 37 yards late in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs in front.
Division I pass catchers in the state
Already committed
WR Zavier Betts, Bellevue West (Nebraska)
WR Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke (Notre Dame)
TE Will Swanson, Papio South (Kansas State)
WR Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West (South Dakota State)
WR Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast (South Dakota State)
TE Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West (Harvard)
WR Dalys Beanum, Millard West (South Dakota State)
TE Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig (South Dakota State)
Uncommitted
WR Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock | Six D-1 offers