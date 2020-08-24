Casteel and his Falls City SH teammates 'fired up' for redemption this season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2019 football season had an unusual start for Falls City Sacred Heart senior Del Casteel.

He carried a freak knee injury into the fall campaign after stepping into a boat wrong during the summer.

Casteel earned Class D-2 all-state honors for the second straight season a year ago as a junior, but the injury limited what he could do offensively as a running back. It also probably cut down his effectiveness slightly as a physical linebacker who can cover sideline to sideline with a nose for the ball.

Because of COVID-19, there’s nothing typical about the beginning of this football season, either. But Casteel and his Irish teammates, who start out ranked No. 1 in Class D-2, are determined to end the season in what has become routine through the years — capturing a state championship.

The Irish, winners of eight state titles under Coach Doug Goltz, went 11-1 last season. The lone loss was a 24-16 setback at eventual state champion Humphrey St. Francis in the semifinals of the playoffs.