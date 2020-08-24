 Skip to main content
Casteel and his Falls City SH teammates 'fired up' for redemption this season
PREP FOOTBALL

D-2 football semifinals, 11.18

Humphrey St. Francis' Evan Foltz (25) tackles Falls City Sacred Heart's Del Casteel on Nov. 18, 2019, during a Class D-2 football semifinal in Humphrey.

 Journal Star file photo

The 2019 football season had an unusual start for Falls City Sacred Heart senior Del Casteel.

He carried a freak knee injury into the fall campaign after stepping into a boat wrong during the summer.

Casteel earned Class D-2 all-state honors for the second straight season a year ago as a junior, but the injury limited what he could do offensively as a running back. It also probably cut down his effectiveness slightly as a physical linebacker who can cover sideline to sideline with a nose for the ball.

Because of COVID-19, there’s nothing typical about the beginning of this football season, either. But Casteel and his Irish teammates, who start out ranked No. 1 in Class D-2, are determined to end the season in what has become routine through the years — capturing a state championship.

The Irish, winners of eight state titles under Coach Doug Goltz, went 11-1 last season. The lone loss was a 24-16 setback at eventual state champion Humphrey St. Francis in the semifinals of the playoffs.

“We’re going to play like it’s the last game we’ll play because it very well could be,” Casteel said, referring to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“After coming so close last year in the semifinals, we’re fired up and ready to go,” added the 6-foot, 195-pounder. “I hate losing, Sacred Heart hates losing, and that one really hurt.”

Because of the knee injury, “I didn’t feel like I had a very good season at all last year,” Casteel said. “I want to redeem myself.”

Except for COVID-19 pandemic, senior season falling into place just as expected for Pius X's Vodicka, Lonergan

Sacred Heart brings back four starters on both offense and defense. The two other seniors on the team — lineman Kyle Bauman (6-1, 200) and tight end/linebacker Jack Fiegener (6-2, 200) — are entering their third year as starters.

A pair of returning starters — lineman Brogan Nachtigal (6-3 215) and quarterback Jakob Jordan (6-0, 155) — highlight a junior class that will also depend on contributions from fullback/linebacker Tyler Catlin (5-11, 180), lineman Derek Schawang (6-6, 210) and end/defensive back Jake Froeschl (5-10, 140).

Sophomore Evan Keithley (6-0, 155) was the punter last season as a freshman but should have a bigger role as a running back and defensive back this season.

“We’ve got some experienced guys back who have proven themselves on the field,” said Goltz, who has 23 of the 28 boys in high school at Sacred Heart out for football. “The key to having a great season is developing players around them and adding depth in case you have some injuries.”

Goltz said this season’s schedule is more challenging than a year ago. The Irish open at D-1 ratings contender Lourdes Central Catholic on Friday before hosting D-2 second-ranked BDS in Week 3 on Sept. 11. They also have a home game with D-2 ratings contender Johnson-Brock on Sept. 25.

“We love playing those good teams,” Casteel said. “Those are the fun games that make you better for the playoffs.”

Tags

