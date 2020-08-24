Casteel and his Falls City SH teammates 'fired up' for redemption this season

The 2019 football season had an unusual start for Falls City Sacred Heart senior Del Casteel.
He carried a freak knee injury into the fall campaign after stepping into a boat wrong during the summer.
Casteel earned Class D-2 all-state honors for the second straight season a year ago as a junior, but the injury limited what he could do offensively as a running back. It also probably cut down his effectiveness slightly as a physical linebacker who can cover sideline to sideline with a nose for the ball.
Because of COVID-19, there’s nothing typical about the beginning of this football season, either. But Casteel and his Irish teammates, who start out ranked No. 1 in Class D-2, are determined to end the season in what has become routine through the years — capturing a state championship.
The Irish, winners of eight state titles under Coach Doug Goltz, went 11-1 last season. The lone loss was a 24-16 setback at eventual state champion Humphrey St. Francis in the semifinals of the playoffs.
“We’re going to play like it’s the last game we’ll play because it very well could be,” Casteel said, referring to the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“After coming so close last year in the semifinals, we’re fired up and ready to go,” added the 6-foot, 195-pounder. “I hate losing, Sacred Heart hates losing, and that one really hurt.”
Because of the knee injury, “I didn’t feel like I had a very good season at all last year,” Casteel said. “I want to redeem myself.”
Sacred Heart brings back four starters on both offense and defense. The two other seniors on the team — lineman Kyle Bauman (6-1, 200) and tight end/linebacker Jack Fiegener (6-2, 200) — are entering their third year as starters.
A pair of returning starters — lineman Brogan Nachtigal (6-3 215) and quarterback Jakob Jordan (6-0, 155) — highlight a junior class that will also depend on contributions from fullback/linebacker Tyler Catlin (5-11, 180), lineman Derek Schawang (6-6, 210) and end/defensive back Jake Froeschl (5-10, 140).
Sophomore Evan Keithley (6-0, 155) was the punter last season as a freshman but should have a bigger role as a running back and defensive back this season.
“We’ve got some experienced guys back who have proven themselves on the field,” said Goltz, who has 23 of the 28 boys in high school at Sacred Heart out for football. “The key to having a great season is developing players around them and adding depth in case you have some injuries.”
Goltz said this season’s schedule is more challenging than a year ago. The Irish open at D-1 ratings contender Lourdes Central Catholic on Friday before hosting D-2 second-ranked BDS in Week 3 on Sept. 11. They also have a home game with D-2 ratings contender Johnson-Brock on Sept. 25.
“We love playing those good teams,” Casteel said. “Those are the fun games that make you better for the playoffs.”
D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart
Mascot: Irish
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 26
The coach
Doug Goltz
At present school: 34th year
Career record: 318-54
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 36
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 8 (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2013, 2016)
The schedule
A28;Lourdes CC;A
S4;Nebraska Lutheran;H
S11;BDS;H
S18;Mead;A
S25;Johnson-Brock;H
O2;HTRS;A
O9;Omaha Christian;A
O15;Diller-Odell;H
District games in bold
Last season
Lourdes CC;W;56-18
Lawrence-Nelson;W;54-26
Omaha Christian;W;54-6
Meridian;W;53-14
Parkview Christian;W;59-14
Diller-Odell;W;67-8
Pawnee City;W;50-6
Johnson-Brock;W;54-14
Diller-Odell;W;60-6
Clarkson/Leigh;W;56-6
Bloomfield;W;36-0
Humphrey SF;L;24-16
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 11
2018: 9
2017: 10
2016:12
Season outlook
Falls City Sacred Heart must replace a strong senior class, which included three all-staters. But the Irish are good at reloading, and several talented players are ready to step up. "(We) have a good mix of experience in our line, plus skill players," coach Doug Goltz said. "Depth will be a concern until we get that developed." Del Casteel will be at the center of the offense. Jakob Jordan is back at quarterback, and tight end Jack Fiegener returns after a healthy junior year. Kyle Bauman, at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, played tight end last year, but is likely to move to offensive line. The line includes another impact player in Brogan Nachtigal. He and Bauman give the Irish a couple of disruptive players in the defensive trenches. Derek Schawang (6-6, 210) is another big body ready to step in up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Del Casteel;RB/LB;6-0;195;Sr.
Kyle Bauman;TE/DL;6-1;200;Sr.
Jack Fiegener;TE/LB;6-2;200;Sr.
Brogan Nachtigal;OL/DL;6-3;215;Jr.
Jakob Jordan;QB/DB;6-0;155;Jr.
Spotlight player
After receiving all-state honors as a sophomore and junior, Del Casteel will look to make an even bigger impact in Class D-2 this year. He's one of the top two-way players in the state.
D-2: Diller-Odell
Mascot: Griffins
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 22
The coach
Chris Schluter
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 36-42
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 26
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;BDS;A
S4;HTRS;H
S11;Lawrence-Nelson;A
S18;Omaha Christian;H
S25;Southern;H
O2;Mead;A
O9;Johnson-Brock;H
O15;Falls City SH;A
District games in bold
Last season
Southern;L;54-8
Blue Hill;L;20-16
Lawrence-Nelson;L;38-22
Pawnee City;W;62-26
Johnson-Brock;L;46-8
Falls City SH;L;67-8
Parkview Christian;W;98-70
Meridian;W;30-28
Falls City SH;L;60-6
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 3
2018: 5
2017: 6
2016:3
Season outlook
Diller-Odell overcame some tough stretches in 2019 to make the playoffs, and it returns most of its top players. "These guys took their lumps ... but showed great resiliency all season long," coach Chris Schluter said. The Griffins do not have great depth, so avoiding injury will be key. Cooper Ebeling is back after throwing for 1,014 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. Diller-Odell struggled to move the ball on the ground, but it returns its top three rushers, including senior Jacob Meyer. Austin Jurgens anchors the offensive line, and he also has a knack for finding the ball, finishing with 113 stops last year. Ebeling had two interceptions and seven pass deflections last year and will help solidify the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 6
Austin Jurgens;OL/LB;6-3;235;Sr.
Turner Faxon;E/LB;6-1;180;Sr.
Daylin Craw;RB/DB;6-2;165;Sr.
Jacob Meyer;RB/LB;6-1;175;Sr.
Paxton Mohr;OL/DL;6-3;185;Sr.
Korey Theye;OL/DL;6-3;180;Sr.
Cooper Ebeling;QB/S;5-9;170;Jr.
Spotlight player
Austin Jurgens, an offensive lineman and linebacker, is one of the top players in Class D-2. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder can do a little bit of everything for the Griffins.
D-2: BDS
Mascot: Eagles
Class D-2, District 7
NSAA enrollment: 34
The coaches
Mark Rotter and Chris Ardissono
At present school: 19th year
Career record: 225-62
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 2 (2015, 2017)
The schedule
A28;Diller-Odell;H
S4;Johnson-Brock;A
S11;Falls City SH;A
S18;High Plains;H
S25;Blue Hill;H
O2;Kenesaw;A
O9;Giltner;H
O15;Lawrence-Nelson;A
District games in bold
Last season
Elmwood-Murdock;W;52-20
Palmer;W;34-28
Lourdes CC;W;26-18
Southern;W;40-26
Tri County;W;50-12
HTRS;W;56-18
Cross Country;W;34-20
Thayer Central;W;60-12
Guardian Angels CC;W;42-20
Cross County;L;20-6
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 9
2018: 8
2017: 13
2016:11
Season outlook
BDS was 9-0 before it was upset by Cross County in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs last year. Back in Class D-2, the Eagles are hoping to use that early exit as fuel in 2020. Depth is a big question mark for the fall, but BDS has a steady nucleus returning, including quarterback Dominic Quinones, who passed for 523 yards and is known for his leadership. The ground attack remains strong. Aaron Mick (602 rushing yards in 2019) and Dalton Kleinschmidt (710 rushing yards) are back. Mick also is a threat in the passing game for an offense that averaged 44 points per contest last year. The Eagles must replace five starters on defense, but defensive end Kyle Ardissono (88 tackles last year) and Hunter Cox are impact players. Eric Schroeder, who had 76 tackles last year as a backup, also will step in up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 3
Kyle Ardissono;OL/DE;6-3;210;Sr.
Aaron Mick;RB/DB;5-11;165;Sr.
Dominic Quinones;QB;5-9;140;Sr.
Dalton Kleinschmidt;RB;5-9;130;Sr.
Hunter Cox;DB;6-1;175;Sr.
Spotlight player
At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Hunter Cox brings a physical presence to the BDS defensive backfield. The senior had 93 tackles last year while picking off six passes.
D-2: Johnson-Brock
Mascot: Eagles
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 31
The coach
Mitch Roberts
At present school: 5th year
Career record: 31-12
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 14
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 1 (2018)
The schedule
A28;Nebraska Lutheran;A
S4;BDS;H
S11;Lourdes CC;A
S18;Doniphan West (Kan.);H
S25;Falls City SH;A
O2;Omaha Christian;H
O9;Diller-Odell;A
O16;Mead;H
District games in bold
Last season
Elmwood-Murdock;L;74-42
Mead;W;44-0
Lawrence-Nelson;W;34-26
Parkview Christian;W;66-20
Diller-Odell;W;46-8
Pawnee City;W;78-20
Meridian;W;58-8
Falls City SH;L;54-14
Wynot;W;62-14
Plainview;L;36-28
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 7
2018: 13
2017: 6
2016: 5
Season outlook
Two years after winning a state title, Johnson-Brock remains a threat in Class D-2, though the Eagles will have big shoes to fill following the departure of record-breaking wideout Ty Hahn, who is now at Nebraska. They'll need to find some playmakers, but the Eagles have a couple of strengths to lean on. The offensive line is experienced and talented, and Caleb Fossenbarger returns at quarterback after a productive junior season. Nic Parriott and Jalen Behrends are expected to take on bigger roles in the backfield. The lines are anchored by Mason Benham, Logan Cash and David Gerdes. The defense returns some key pieces, including defensive back Fossenbarger (84 tackles last year), Cash (40 tackles), Benham (27 tackles) and linebacker Ryan Bohling (27 tackles). With games against BDS, Falls City Sacred Heart and Lourdes Central Catholic, the schedule will be challenging.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 5
Caleb Fossenbarger;QB/DB;Jr.
Nic Parriott;WR/DB;So.
David Gerdes;OL/DL;Jr.
Ryan Bohling;TE/LB;Jr.
Mason Benham;OL/DL;Jr.
Kade Davis;TE/DL;Jr.
Max Kahland;OL/LB;Sr.
Logan Cash;OL/DL;Sr.
Spotlight player
Caleb Fossenbarger took over at quarterback last year and excelled, throwing for 1,780 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also rushed for 314 yards and five touchdowns.
