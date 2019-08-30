WAVERLY — Evan Canoyer provided the big play Waverly was looking for, although the junior two-way standout admittedly didn’t see it coming.
Canoyer intercepted a pass from Seward’s Ben Myers at the Bluejays 43-yard line late in the second quarter. Six plays, later senior quarterback Mason Nieman found the end zone from 19 yards out to put Waverly up a touchdown. It’s a lead the Class B No. 6 Vikings wouldn’t relinquish in a 28-7 win over the No. 5 Bluejays at Viking Stadium.
“I’m not going to lie, I had no idea what was going on there,” Canoyer said about his pick. "All of a sudden our guys are rushing, and I look up and he (Myers) threw it right to me.”
Canoyer, a state runner-up in wrestling a year ago, shined on the gridiron Friday. He made several stops at his outside linebacker position, while also scoring the game’s final two touchdowns on 38- and 1-yard runs.
“Evan … that guy was all over the field, offensively, defensively and special teams,” first-year Vikings coach Reed Manstedt said. “He’s just an old-school football player. And credit his O-line for giving him holes to run through.”
After surrendering an early touchdown to the Bluejays on a 24-yard pass from Myers to Josh Sagehorn, the Waverly defense flexed its muscle the remainder of the night.
Manstedt, who coaches the defense, brought pressure from different angles. Waverly sophomore standout Trevor Brown delivered the biggest hit of the game on a blitz of Myers early in the fourth quarter, which left the Bluejays quarterback dazed and led to Canoyer’s 38-yard scoring scamper on the following possession.
“Credit our secondary tonight,” Manstedt said. “You can’t run stunts and bring pressure if you don’t have a secondary that can cover. It’s high-risk, high-reward, and our guys know that. They did a tremendous job.”
Myers started hot for the Bluejays. He completed five of his first six passes for 77 yards and a TD. But the Waverly defense tightened up and allowed Seward quarterbacks only three more completions over the final three quarters.
The Vikings ground game also wore down the Bluejay defense, rolling up 292 yards. Junior Zane Schawang led the way with 122 yards on 13 carries, including a 65-yard TD sprint.
As much fun as Canoyer was having scoring touchdowns, it was the defense that made him crack the biggest smile.
“Our defense, that’s all Coach Manstedt,” Canoyer said. “It’s so high-intense, with a lot of blitzing. We know it’s high-risk, high-reward.”