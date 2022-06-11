Can a reunion with former Lincoln High teammate jumpstart Cedric Case's college football career?

The last time Cedric Case and Zion Perry played a full season together, they were downright unstoppable.

Playing at Lincoln High in 2017, Case set a Class A state record with 3,249 passing yards — and more than 1,000 of those went to Perry. Both were first-team Super-State selections destined for bright futures in college football.

Five years — and multiple schools — later, both Case and Perry are reunited at Central Missouri.

“For us to be able to grow up together, play on the same team in high school and now do it in college, it’s pretty incredible,” Case said. “I always look forward to being out there with Zion.”

Perry started his college football journey at Central Missouri before moving on to Iowa Western. Case went to Texas State.

After Case’s redshirt freshman season, Texas State fired offensive coordinator Bob Stitt, who recruited Case. While Case stuck around for the spring semester, the opportunity didn’t feel the same without Stitt so he transferred.

Stitt connected Case with Central Missouri head coach Jim Svoboda, a past connection from Nebraska Wesleyan. Add in Perry's decision to return to Central Missouri, and the recipe was right for Case.

“UCM ended up being the only visit I actually took,” Case said. “I wanted to be part of the program as fast as I could so I could get acclimated with the team, and I’ve been super happy with my decision.”

While he had to sit out in 2020 due to transfer rules, Case finally got his first snaps of college football last season. He appeared in two games, completing 10 of 16 pass attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown as he sat behind starting quarterback Logan Twehous.

Case, one of the most prolific high school quarterbacks to come through the state, has completed just 10 passes in three years since leaving Nebraska. However, that long road hasn’t fazed a player who continues to believe in himself.

“The competitor in me feels like I should always be out there, but I didn’t let that discourage me at all,” Case said. “I just tried to learn from the situations I was in, and I feel that helped me grow a lot as a football player and as a person.”

With Twehous’ graduation, it’s fair to say the starting quarterback role is open for the taking in 2022. Case is one of six quarterbacks on Central Missouri’s roster, and he’s ready for the chance to prove himself as a starter once again.

Right now, that drive is taking the form of offseason workouts where he’s thrown with Perry and many of Central Missouri’s other wide receivers to develop chemistry. If the two Lincoln High standouts can find the same connection that helped them shatter state records five years ago, then Case could be well on his way to starring at quarterback once again.

“I’ve just go to keep proving myself every day and putting that chip on my shoulder,” Case said. “There’s definitely a huge opportunity for me, and I’ll take whatever role I need to help my team.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

