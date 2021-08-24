Campin' with the Warriors: Five observations from Wahoo’s practice, including a leader in the trenches

Braving hot temperatures, Wahoo hit the practice field for two hours Tuesday afternoon. Here are five observations from the Warriors’ practice:
Lavaley the leader: Wahoo returns a few players with experience on the offensive line, and none is more important than senior Carson Lavaley, a two-way starter for the Warriors. Also a talented defensive end, Lavaley bulked up over the summer and worked on his leadership skills, something he showed during offensive line drills on Tuesday.
“He does a tremendous job in the trenches as our anchor that we’re going to lean on,” Wahoo head coach Chad Fox said. “He’s done a great job in the offseason at putting on weight and getting stronger.”
Beating the heat: Temperatures hit 96 degrees during Wahoo’s afternoon practice, one of many warm days the Warriors have endured recently. They came prepared, with eight spigots all providing water for players to drink, while a separate station sprayed a mist for players to walk through.
Upon the completion of every drill, players were encouraged to take water breaks. Sweat stains were a common occurrence, and several players opted to douse their helmets in water before returning to the field.
Talented wideouts: Senior Andrew Waido is the Warriors’ top receiving target, and he caught nearly every pass that went his way on Tuesday. However, a number of his teammates are just as capable of making big plays on Fridays. Trent Hallowell, also a starter at defensive back, snagged passes on both sides of the ball, while Benji Nelson and Kamron Kasischke could burst onto the varsity scene in a few weeks.
Successful scrimmage: While a select few teams played Week 0 contests last Friday, Wahoo was one of many programs to have a team scrimmage instead. Fox said the scrimmage was a success because the Warriors didn’t suffer any injuries, which is always the goal. It also offered coaches the chance to see players at different positions, something they’ve been focusing on since the first week of practice.
“We made some changes after the first week, and some of those changes are paying off for us,” Fox said. “We’re feeling better about where we are than where we were two weeks ago.”
QB competition ends: Part of what Fox saw from Wahoo’s scrimmage was the team’s starting quarterback emerging into the clear choice. Junior Owen Hancock has a wealth of experience from starting at the JV level last season, and he’ll lead the Warriors this fall. Senior Justin McEvoy is just as capable as the team’s backup.
