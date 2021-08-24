Campin' with the Warriors: Five observations from Wahoo’s practice, including a leader in the trenches

Braving hot temperatures, Wahoo hit the practice field for two hours Tuesday afternoon. Here are five observations from the Warriors’ practice:

Lavaley the leader: Wahoo returns a few players with experience on the offensive line, and none is more important than senior Carson Lavaley, a two-way starter for the Warriors. Also a talented defensive end, Lavaley bulked up over the summer and worked on his leadership skills, something he showed during offensive line drills on Tuesday.

“He does a tremendous job in the trenches as our anchor that we’re going to lean on,” Wahoo head coach Chad Fox said. “He’s done a great job in the offseason at putting on weight and getting stronger.”

Beating the heat: Temperatures hit 96 degrees during Wahoo’s afternoon practice, one of many warm days the Warriors have endured recently. They came prepared, with eight spigots all providing water for players to drink, while a separate station sprayed a mist for players to walk through.

Upon the completion of every drill, players were encouraged to take water breaks. Sweat stains were a common occurrence, and several players opted to douse their helmets in water before returning to the field.