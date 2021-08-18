Campin’ with the Warriors: Five observations from fall practice, including a lineman with athletic ability

Sandwiched between a pair of film sessions, Lincoln Lutheran hit the practice field for the eighth time this season on Wednesday. Here are five observations from the Warriors’ practice:
Duitsman’s dude: Starting quarterback Josh Duitsman has confidence in his offensive line to keep him safe, and it’s senior Jack L’Heureux who leads that effort. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, he has elite size for Class C-2 football.
However, size isn’t his only strength for the two-way starter at tackle and defensive end. During defensive end drills, L’Heureux showed he has the speed to beat opposing tackles with consistency.
“He’s kind of our anchor on both sides of the ball, and I know he’s going to work hard and wreak some havoc on the line of scrimmage,” Duitsman said.
“He’s so athletic for his size,” added head coach Greg Nelson.
Hoefs’ return: As a freshman in 2019, Garret Hoefs was good enough to earn playing time at the skill positions, something Nelson expected to continue last season. However, a torn tendon in Week 1 kept Hoefs out for most of the fall and winter seasons, and he’s only returning to full strength as a junior.
Hoefs will play all over the field as a hybrid between a quarterback, running back and wide receiver, and when he asked Nelson what position he should focus on in practice, his answer confirmed that.
“Whatever position you can get the ball in your hands,” said Nelson.
One-man army: While the entire Lincoln Lutheran team went through position drills on one of the school’s football field, junior Seth Stowell had an entire field all to himself for the duration of practice.
The Warriors’ returning starter at kicker, Stowell went 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts last season. He considers 40-yard kicks to be the sweet spot of his range, and he also plays soccer during the spring.
Healthy hopes: Several key injuries put Lincoln Lutheran off course last year, including an ankle injury and positive COVID-19 test for star wide receiver Max Bartels near the end of the 2020 season. Nelson is happy with the team’s depth so far, but he knows that a few key two-way players going down could stop the Warriors from achieving their goals.
Staying healthy all season long would be a tremendous boost to their district title hopes.
“I think we’ll be good if we’re healthy, but injuries really got us good last year,” Nelson said. “The positive side is that it helped the young guys build some confidence.”
Competitive balance: Rather than running a full first-team offense against second-team defense and vice versa, Lincoln Lutheran split into two balanced sides for its 11-on-11 drills. The goal was to increase the competition on both sides of the ball, something that Nelson worked hard to foster.
Even after a nice throw and catch, the head coach wanted an improvement with footwork.
"Yes, I’ll even complain about a 40-yard completion,” joked Nelson. “All day long!”
Photos: Lincoln Lutheran hits practice field as Campin' series rolls on
