Campin’ with the Warriors: Five observations from fall practice, including a lineman with athletic ability

“Whatever position you can get the ball in your hands,” said Nelson.

One-man army: While the entire Lincoln Lutheran team went through position drills on one of the school’s football field, junior Seth Stowell had an entire field all to himself for the duration of practice.

The Warriors’ returning starter at kicker, Stowell went 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts last season. He considers 40-yard kicks to be the sweet spot of his range, and he also plays soccer during the spring.

Healthy hopes: Several key injuries put Lincoln Lutheran off course last year, including an ankle injury and positive COVID-19 test for star wide receiver Max Bartels near the end of the 2020 season. Nelson is happy with the team’s depth so far, but he knows that a few key two-way players going down could stop the Warriors from achieving their goals.

Staying healthy all season long would be a tremendous boost to their district title hopes.

“I think we’ll be good if we’re healthy, but injuries really got us good last year,” Nelson said. “The positive side is that it helped the young guys build some confidence.”