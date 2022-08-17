Campin' with the Warriors: Experienced senior class has Lutheran thinking big in C-2

It wasn't long ago that Greg Nelson had six Lincoln Lutheran sophomores in his starting lineup for a season-opening football game against perennial power Archbishop Bergan.

The Warriors lost that game, part of a 3-6 campaign in which they lost five times to teams that either finished the regular season with one loss or none.

But those youngsters stuck together — and stuck it out. Now they're seniors on a Lutheran team that will begin the season in the Class C-2 ratings with hopes of a historic final run together.

"We definitely have high expectations," Nelson said at a recent practice. "I know one of the goals for this group is to win a district title, which we came within a game of last year, and it’s only been done twice at Lincoln Lutheran.

"I think this senior class is capable of doing it."

That's not just blind optimism. All 15 of Lutheran's returning starters are seniors, most having played extensively on both sides of the ball.

It's a luxury Lutheran hasn't often enjoyed. And the plan is to take advantage of it.

"It helps us get along a little quicker (in practice), but we're also going to be able to be a little more complex and a little more advanced with the different things we do on offense or defense," Nelson said. "We can be a little bit more specialized. ... We're excited about that."

Another reason to be excited? Quarterback Garret Hoefs. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior will move to the position full-time after splitting reps there last year and otherwise playing all over the field on both sides of the ball.

"I've always been behind the center, but it definitely sets me up for a big leadership role," said Hoefs, who has also played running back and receiver on offense, in addition to lining up at corner, safety and now linebacker on defense.

"The pressure is kind of put on my back; I've got to lead the guys. I've got to make sure they know what they're doing."

Plenty of the skill-position players around Hoefs know their roles offensively.

"We're putting the weight of the reads and everything on the players now, giving us multiple options, putting a lot more trust in our guys," Hoefs said.

It will be up front — on both offense and defense — where Lutheran needs to find more depth.

Jackson Masek (6-2, 250 pounds) and Brock Williby (6-0, 220) will lead the way up front, Nelson said, with a group of five to six others vying for the other lineman spots.

Seniors or not, whoever is on the field for the season opener will have to be ready to go right away. The Warriors will face Lincoln Christian in the annual battle for the Spirit Sword. It is the first time the game will be played in Week 1 of the season.

"We especially talk about how oftentimes that first game is more lost than won. So it’s really brought an extra level of focus to some of the offseason workouts that we’ve had and to this first week of camp," Nelson said. "They know they've got to be in midseason form when we kick off. There’s no time to delay or work yourself into things. We’ve got to be ready to go."

The urgency of a senior season, and one last go-round together, should help the Warriors in that regard.

"This year is definitely the most special year to me. I think we have a lot of potential this year to do something special," Hoefs said. "Lincoln Lutheran doesn't get this every year. We've got a great group of guys."