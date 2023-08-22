In a season with major change, there is still familiarity for the Lincoln Lutheran football team.

Sean Wieting, in his first season as the Warriors' head coach, already knows most of the players on his roster well. He taught many of them in sixth grade and worked with them on the football field as the head coach of Lutheran's middle school team from 2015-2022.

So despite major roster turnover and a revamped coaching staff, things still have a level of comfort as the Warriors move on from a solid 2022 season.

"I’ve known these kids for years. I’ve had almost every one of them since they were in sixth grade," Wieting said before the start of a recent practice. "So I know what makes them tick, I know what their good mindsets are, I know what their bad mindsets are, so we are not unfamiliar with each other."

Those relationships have been invaluable as Wieting has worked to integrate his culture into the Warrior program. A practice last week featured several gassers after a locker was left unlocked. That came after a spirited pre-practice workout from Wieting ahead of a short Friday workout.

"It’s a really good feeling knowing and having Coach Wieting from middle school. He pushes us really hard. Practices are hard, but he does it for the good. And I think we’re prepped for that," said senior running back Ryan Bokelman. "It really does help. Just knowing him personally really helps us on the field as well."

On the field last season, Lutheran went 7-4, won the Battle for the Spirit Sword against crosstown rival Lincoln Christian, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class C-2 playoffs where the Warriors lost to eventual state champion Norfolk Catholic 62-42. Lutheran was the only team to score more than 14 points against the Knights all season.

The driving force behind that class was a deep and talented senior class that has now scattered, with several playing college football. Quarterback and linebacker Garrett Hoefs was a C-2 all-state pick on defense. Receiver Jonny Puelz was a second-team Super State selection after a massive season.

But those players are gone. In total, just four players return who started games last season for Lutheran.

Bokelman, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior played both ways as a running back and linebacker in 2022. Does that kind of success provide motivation for 2023

"I would say 100% yes, but at the same time we're focused on now," Bokelman said. "Things in the past, good and bad, they're things in the past. And we've got to focus on what's ahead of us."

What's ahead is the Wieting Era. He takes over for Greg Nelson, who stepped down after compiling the best winning percentage in program history.

Wieting played collegiately for Tom Osborne at Nebraska as a reserve wingback on the 1994, 1995, and 1997 national championship teams. He appeared in 22 career games as a Husker.

"I had the best mentor ever. I had the best guy to give me an example, and there have been a ton of times where I've said, 'What would Coach Osborne do?'" Wieting said. "We don't have to recreate the wheel here. I can just look at one of the guys that did it, and did it at the highest level, and just say OK, how do we translate that to the high school level.

"It's a huge benefit to have that experience."

