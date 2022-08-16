Campin' with the Thunderbolts: Size up front and in the backfield will push Pius X in move to Class B

There hasn't been much talk of team goals in the Lincoln Pius X locker room in the run-up to the regular season.

That doesn't mean there aren't serious aspirations among a group of seniors that has seen some tough times in Class A.

"Personally I think we can do a lot better than 2-7, like we have the past couple years, and I expect that from us this year," said Thunderbolts running back/linebacker Matt Bohy on Tuesday. "Just be a better team."

Bohy will play a big role in Pius X becoming a better team. So will a few of his classmates who form the backbone of what should be a solid offensive line.

Those are good pieces to start with, no matter who your opponents are. For Pius X, those pieces will play a Class B schedule for the first time in their careers.

For the first time since 2015, the Thunderbolts are back in Class B after a run in Nebraska's largest class that started strong but dwindled to a pair of two-win seasons in the last two years.

Despite that, and despite just three returning starters on offense and two on defense, Pius X finds itself ranked eighth in the Journal Star's preseason Class B ratings.

The schedule will still be a bear — the Bolts open with state title contender Scottsbluff. Defending champion Bennington is on the slate, as is traditional power Omaha Skutt, and local strength in Waverly and Norris.

More wins are far from a guarantee, but a change of scenery can't hurt. Even if Pius X's players aren't all that concerned with who is lining up across from them.

"It hasn't changed much in our preparation right now," Bohy said. "It's been in the back of my mind that it's going to be different, but it hasn't changed much yet."

That businesslike attitude permeated Tuesday's workout, which saw the Bolts work their way through individual drills before moving to team work later on.

Much of that straightforward approach comes from players such as Bohy, the 5-foot-10, 220-pound bowling ball of a running back who could see a workload increase in 2022 behind an offensive line that returns 6-foot-4, 275-pound Barrett Walker and 6-foot-1, 265-pound Tyler Castle.

"Being able to give (Bohy) the ball behind a fairly experienced offensive line, you feel pretty good about that option," Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. "Certainly you're going to have to do some other things, but when it boils down to it, that's a pretty good option to have."

The Bolts are farther ahead in their preseason work than they have been in previous years, Kearney said. That's allowed for more time on the details. Tuesday's work started with all the Thunderbolts breaking into stations to work on stripping the ball and recovering a fumble. Later, linemen worked on hand placement as linebackers and defensive backs drilled positioning and running to the ball.

Those sorts of things translate, whether it's Class A or not.

"I think our guys, they haven't talked too much about it," Kearney said of the move. "We want to get into it; we want to play football.

"Whoever we've got that week, we're going to prepare our best, and we're going to play hard on Friday nights."