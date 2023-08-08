With a week of practice already under its belt, the Lincoln Pius X football team is well into the grind of preseason work as it prepares for its Week 0 game against Lincoln Northwest, less than two weeks away.

That means the Thunderbolts are in that part of the work of grinding through the heat and recognizing the urgency of the next several days.

“It was nice last week. We hadn’t started teacher meetings yet, and we were still far enough away from school (that) I think the focus was really good,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said Tuesday. “We didn’t have a lot of other things going on, coaches and players. So the focus was really good.

“But it has moved everything a week sooner, so it kind of feels like things are really coming at us a little bit quicker than they usually do.”

That urgency is just fine with the Bolts, who have experience in the right spots as they try to follow up last season’s playoff appearance in their return to Class B football after an extended stay in Class A.

The two most important positions on the field — quarterback and offensive line — are manned by returning starters. And while Pius X will have to get its younger players to grow up in a hurry, the team believes the talent is there to be competitive against one of Class B’s toughest schedules.

Junior Kolbe Volkmer returns at quarterback after stepping into the fire as a sophomore last season with just two years of high school experience under his belt. His results were mixed, throwing for nearly 1,000 yards in nine games, but tossing 10 interceptions to four touchdowns.

But the experience Volkmer gained was invaluable. And the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder looked comfortable during Tuesday’s practice, easily zipping passes to receivers during shell drills.

“(The experience) is really important. I feel a lot more confident this year; I feel like I’ve got my accuracy, footwork, arm strength, all that down more than last year,” Volkmer said. “Last year coming in, only playing quarterback for two years and then starting varsity, and I kind of struggled a little bit, had some ups and downs.

“But hopefully it made me a better football player, and things should be a lot better going forward.”

In front of Volkmer will be three linemen — Prestyn Oglesby, Brayden Matulka and Nicholas Steuter — who started games last season. That’s two seniors and a junior filling 60% of Pius X’s starting O-line.

“Obviously I’ve had to pick up more of a vocal leadership role, but (the younger players) have picked up really fast,” Oglesby said. “I’d say all five of us, even the younger kids, we’re all leaders. And I think that’s what’s going to help us move forward this year.”

Pius X was given the Week 0 game after Lincoln Standing Bear announced it would not play varsity football this season. That left both Pius X and Northwest with openings on their schedules.

It’s perhaps a bit of a fortunate break for the Bolts, who will have an opportunity to get their feet under them before making the six-plus-hour drive to Scottsbluff to take on the perennial Class B contender Bearcats the following week.

“I think it’s excited us,” Oglesby said of the Week 0 matchup. “We’re really ready to play football earlier than most teams, and I think that’s really going to help us moving forward into the season.”

