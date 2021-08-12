Campin' with the Thunderbolts: Four observations from fall practice, including Castillo's big role

Players of all grade levels put in work at Lincoln Pius X’s Aldrich Field on Thursday. Here are four observations from the Thunderbolts’ practice:
Can’t catch Castillo: One of the players who coach Ryan Kearney is considering for the starting running back job, Julian Castillo, used his 5-foot-11 size to his advantage during offensive drills. Castillo had a nice burst of speed and was difficult to wrap up, even if the Thunderbolts weren’t at full contact yet.
But while Castillo might be among Pius X’s top running backs, his contributions on defense are even more impressive. Castillo led the team with 77 tackles last year at linebacker, and that will be his main role again in 2021.
“We’ll need to limit his snaps, and unfortunately that’ll probably have to be on offense,” Kearney said. “We’re going to need him every down on defense.”
Good competition: During seven-on-seven drills, Pius X’s defensive backs didn’t make life easy for the offense. Players like Marcus Dustin and Joe Sutko closed throwing windows down quickly and gave the receivers little room to turn upfield.
The result was a much-needed adjustment for the second-string Thunderbolt receivers.
“You can’t just stand there and wait for it; you’ve got to go to the ball,” instructed a Pius X coach after a nice pass breakup.
Two-sport standouts: While many schools have their best basketball players also make a difference on the football field in the fall, that isn’t the case at Pius X. Sam Hastreiter, Jack Hastreiter and Brady Christiansen all stand around 6-5, but are understandably sticking to basketball as they generate recruiting interest.
However, two of Pius X’s standouts in Thursday’s practice spent much of their summer starting for the school’s American Legion baseball team. Tyrus Petsche and Jackson Finder attended several out-of-state tournaments for the Union Bank team.
Line looks good: Pius X broke its starting offensive line into two different groups during team drills, and it was clear which players will be the leading the way this fall.
Junior Barrett Walker (6-3, 275 pounds) routinely overpowered defensive ends from his spot at tackle while showing the skills to get upfield as a lead blocker. The Thunderbolts return five players with experience along the offensive line, including all-city selection Tyler Kerkman (6-0, 260 pounds). Regardless of who emerges at running back, Kearney feels his line will help get the offense rolling.
“I really think we’ve got good depth there and a lot of seniors, which really makes a big difference,” Kearney said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7