Campin' with the Thunderbolts: Four observations from fall practice, including Castillo's big role

Players of all grade levels put in work at Lincoln Pius X’s Aldrich Field on Thursday. Here are four observations from the Thunderbolts’ practice:

Can’t catch Castillo: One of the players who coach Ryan Kearney is considering for the starting running back job, Julian Castillo, used his 5-foot-11 size to his advantage during offensive drills. Castillo had a nice burst of speed and was difficult to wrap up, even if the Thunderbolts weren’t at full contact yet.

But while Castillo might be among Pius X’s top running backs, his contributions on defense are even more impressive. Castillo led the team with 77 tackles last year at linebacker, and that will be his main role again in 2021.

“We’ll need to limit his snaps, and unfortunately that’ll probably have to be on offense,” Kearney said. “We’re going to need him every down on defense.”

Good competition: During seven-on-seven drills, Pius X’s defensive backs didn’t make life easy for the offense. Players like Marcus Dustin and Joe Sutko closed throwing windows down quickly and gave the receivers little room to turn upfield.

The result was a much-needed adjustment for the second-string Thunderbolt receivers.