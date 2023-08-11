There's a quiet around the Lincoln East football team this year.

That's not necessarily a bad thing. Quite the opposite, in fact. It's a quiet that comes from the Spartans having confidence, from top to bottom, in a roster that returns plenty of experience from a 2022 crew that got better as the season went on.

"We're further ahead this year than we were last year. These guys, they know it," said John Gingery, entering his 26th season as head coach. "And so now they're just putting their skills to good use, and it's just been a lot easier that way.

There's quiet, too, that comes with a more "normal" season after Malachi Coleman's national recruitment attracted college coaches and media in a near-constant buzz around the program.

Coleman, a generational talent, certainly deserved the attention. But for an East team that had to replace a lot of firepower from the year before, it was a spotlight that at times was perhaps a bit too bright.

"It's a different feel. Totally. Different team — you know how that goes," Gingery said. "Every year it's always different. Different start to the season, and guys are having to step into different roles."

The start of last season saw East standing at 1-2, with a second-half comeback against Lincoln Southeast the only thing keeping the Spartans from an 0-3 start.

By the end of the year, East was a playoff team.

Now many of those pieces return. Starting quarterback Jeter Worthley, and next to him starting running back Dash Bauman, who this week committed to Wyoming to play linebacker. Bauman will line up in the middle of East's defense.

Tight end/defensive end Caden Cetak, an all-city pick one year ago, returns as well. Troy Peltz, a Nebraska baseball commit, is back after an all-city season. Same with offensive lineman Noah Peterson.

"Last year, going into the first games was a little questionable because we didn’t know exactly where everyone was fitting in and where everyone was playing," Bauman said Thursday. "But this year we have a pretty good feeling of who’s going to play important positions and who’s going to play where. So that feels good."

Bauman will play with a clear head as well after committing to Wyoming and bringing an end to a recruiting process that saw him make the summer camp tour around much of the Midwest.

"It feels really good. It's kind of a relief for me; it's been a while of trying to figure out where I want to go, and it just kind of felt like home there. So it's nice to be over with and have it decided."

Cetak made a similar camp tour, with stops in Missouri, Wyoming, both Dakotas and Kansas State. His college decision is yet to come, but not before one last ride with a group that has grown close over the years.

"Ever since we were younger, we’ve all known each other. And just that team bonding — we’ve all been close as a team. Nothing to really worry about, a lot of returners," Cetak said. "And all the seniors that did leave last year, I feel like the upcoming seniors and juniors are going to fill in and do great."

It's been enough to have Gingery, the veteran, walking through practice with a little extra juice.

"There's never been a year where I haven't wanted to be here, but this is going to be — this is a special group of people," Gingery said. "And that's what makes it fun."

Photos: The Journal Star visits Lincoln East football practice for camp series