Campin’ with the Spartans: Five observations from fall practice, including a ‘weapon’ at defensive end

After a shortened school day, Lincoln East practiced on its turf field for the seventh time this season on Tuesday. Here are five observations from practice:

Coleman stepping up: Malachi Coleman is an easy player to spot in practice. At 6-foot-5, the junior has the size of a big-time player, and he also flashed the skills to back it up.

During wide receiver drills, Coleman boxed out defenders to make tough catches in the corner of the end zone, and he also caught a long pass from Noah Walters during 11-on-11 game simulation. He picked up his first Division I offer from Northern Iowa this summer and also showed his speed by running the 200-yard dash in 22.89 seconds earlier this month.

Whether lining up at defensive end or wide receiver, Coleman is likely to make a big impact this fall.

“He’s got some great speed, and if he can use his hands and get any separation on defense, he’s going to be a weapon for us,” said head coach John Gingery.

Erikson bides his time: Senior Cooper Erikson battled a knee injury during the spring and summer baseball seasons, but it was a foot injury that has sidelined him during the start of fall practice.