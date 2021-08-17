Campin’ with the Spartans: Five observations from fall practice, including a ‘weapon’ at defensive end

After a shortened school day, Lincoln East practiced on its turf field for the seventh time this season on Tuesday. Here are five observations from practice:
Coleman stepping up: Malachi Coleman is an easy player to spot in practice. At 6-foot-5, the junior has the size of a big-time player, and he also flashed the skills to back it up.
During wide receiver drills, Coleman boxed out defenders to make tough catches in the corner of the end zone, and he also caught a long pass from Noah Walters during 11-on-11 game simulation. He picked up his first Division I offer from Northern Iowa this summer and also showed his speed by running the 200-yard dash in 22.89 seconds earlier this month.
Whether lining up at defensive end or wide receiver, Coleman is likely to make a big impact this fall.
“He’s got some great speed, and if he can use his hands and get any separation on defense, he’s going to be a weapon for us,” said head coach John Gingery.
Erikson bides his time: Senior Cooper Erikson battled a knee injury during the spring and summer baseball seasons, but it was a foot injury that has sidelined him during the start of fall practice.
Erikson sported a walking boot and traded his helmet for a bucket hat while taking in practice. He was still an active participant, getting on his teammates to make themselves better in his absence.
“I could still stop you even in my boot,” he yelled after a blown coverage on defense.
Gingery expects Erikson to be fully healthy for the Spartans’ first game on Aug. 26.
Big-play Perry: Senior linebacker Max Perry made just nine tackles last season, but his performances in practice may be earning him more playing time in a couple of weeks. Perry was one of the Spartans’ best defenders during 11-on-11 action, including one play where he made an athletic grab for an interception.
Several Spartans got fired up at certain points after making big plays, and Perry was no exception.
“I love the intensity,” said quarterback Noah Walters in response.
Defense back work: Lincoln East broke into position groups for defensive back drills at several points, during which Gingery emphasized the fundamentals over and over. Working on the goal line, he reminded the Spartan secondary to jam opposing wide receivers and not let them cross the field.
One player who impressed in the secondary was senior Grey Friesen, who worked as the Spartans’ deep safety. Friesen provided solid coverage over the top, rarely getting beat for long gains.
Game scenarios: Lincoln East ended its practice with game scenarios for the offense and defense to conquer during 11-on-11 work. Short third downs, long fourth-down attempts and goal-line offense were all drilled on Tuesday, experience that could pay off down the road.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7