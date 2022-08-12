Campin' with the Spartans: Coleman is the (four) star, but big shoes to fill at other key spots

The sarcasm was thick from John Gingery.

"I don't want to get him involved anymore," the Lincoln East football coach said of four-star receiver Malachi Coleman. "We want to take him out of the offense."

Coleman is the star in the Star City, no doubt about that. The stars behind his name on recruiting lists, and the schools after him on the recruiting trail, back that up.

But while Lincoln East has the top player in the state, the Spartans are also replacing a senior class that filled a bevy of enormous roles.

That's goal No. 1 in preseason camp for Gingery and his staff — identify the pieces that are going to fill the shoes of the group that made East one of the top offenses in the state last season.

"You can't just go and score (in) one play like Noah Walters and Cooper Erickson; that just isn't going to happen anymore," said senior lineman Sam Cappos. "But if we can just run the ball, and play really well on defense, then we can just win that way."

Walters, Nebraska's Gatorade Player of the Year, is in his freshman season at FCS North Alabama after a record-setting senior year. Erickson is on to college baseball after being on the receiving end of many of Walters' passes. Also gone are leading rusher Jaelyn Welch and leading tackler Max Perry.

However, the cupboard isn't completely bare.

Junior Dash Bauman has both a perfect name for a running back and the inside track to earn the starting spot at that position, in addition to reprising his linebacker role on defense that saw him finish last season as East's second-leading tackler.

"Last year I got to watch behind a lot of good seniors, and I learned a lot. So this year I feel like I’m just more ready to come in and do what I need to do to help the team in any way," Bauman said. "For sure. It’s so exciting to be able to know that I can help out my team and do what I know I can do on the field on both offense and defense."

At quarterback, it appears to be a two-horse race to see who takes over for Walters.

Senior Harrison Biester served as Walters' backup last season, but the 6-foot, 185-pounder is being pushed by sophomore Jeter Worthley, who committed to the Michigan baseball team as a freshman. Both players are likely to see snaps as the season goes on.

Gingery said both Biester and Worthley are "adequate" replacements for Walters, and will be surrounded by a solid receiving corps.

That receiver group, of course, includes Coleman, who on Oct. 15 will choose his college destination from a group that includes Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, Georgia and Southern Cal. Coleman will also line up as a pass rusher when East is on defense.

"Everybody knows about him, and they're going to do what they have to do to slow him down," said Gingery. "The nice part is, we've got some kids that complement him really well. So hopefully there will be a balance between those two."

Having Coleman as your go-to weapon is a pretty good place to start. But there is a confidence growing on East's practice field that the Spartans have enough around him to stake their claim as the top team in the city.

"I think we have a lot of weapons this year. We have a lot we can do; we have a lot of people who can make plays," said senior receiver/defensive back Carter Tempelmeyer. "So I think with the ball distribution there's going to be a lot of people making a lot of plays around the field."