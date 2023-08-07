As Grant Traynowicz called his first team huddle at the first official practice of his first season as Lincoln Southwest's new football coach, it didn't feel like things were all that different around the Silver Hawks' program.

That's mostly because they aren't.

"I don't think it will be hugely different. Every year we're going to try to do what our kids do best; try to fit what we've got," Traynowicz said before blowing his whistle to open the first practice of the season.

"We’re replacing a lot of guys up front this year, and the guys that are stepping in have a different skill set than the guys last year; our running backs are different; our receivers are a little bit different. So we’re going to try to do stuff that’s tailored to their talent."

Monday marked opening day for the majority of programs around the state, other than those teams with Week 0 games who began practice one week ago. At Southwest, that meant Traynowicz officially taking over for former coach Andrew Sherman, who is now the Silver Hawks' athletic director.

It also meant the Silver Hawks turning the page on last season's 8-3 season that ended in the state quarterfinals with LSW leading eventual state champion Omaha Westside at halftime before falling.

An experienced senior class that took Southwest deep into the postseason graduated, leaving the Silver Hawks with eight starters to replace on each side of the ball. That includes an offense that must replace a three-year starting quarterback (Collin Fritton), Class A's leading rusher in 2022 (Cal Newell), and a receiver with his name all over Southwest's record book (Jack Baptista).

"Every high school is dealing with that. If I was worried, I would say it was alleviated pretty quickly (in the summer)," Traynowicz said. "Just to see guys, how they were locked in and focused and just competing and wanting to do extra stuff like meet with the coaches and watch film and all that stuff."

Among the returners is a talented junior class that comprises four of the six returning starters — safety Griffin Semrad, cornerback Landon Kelley, defensive end Cole Erickson and receiver Jackson Carpenter.

Erickson and Carpenter in particular are drawing Division I recruiting interest, with Carpenter holding an offer from Northern Iowa.

"A lot of summer work, hopefully, a lot of growth in the weight room, a lot of growth on the field. We've got a young team, so we'll see what we can do," Erickson said. "We had to find new leaders, and some people had to grow into different leadership roles."

For Coach "Trayno", growing into the head coach role came easily. He had been Southwest's defensive coordinator for six seasons before moving into the head coach's chair. There's a little bit more involvement in communicating with parents, making sure players are cleared for practice, and the other minutiae that comes with the head coaching job.

But Traynowicz, and Southwest, are ready.

"It's been really good so far," Traynowicz said. "I know exactly what I signed up for, so it's nothing unexpected."

Photos: Campin' series kicks off with a visit to Lincoln Southwest