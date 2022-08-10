Campin' with the Silver Hawks: Intriguing skill pieces on offense, but rebuilt line could hold the key

The music bounced like the heat waves off the turf of Lincoln Southwest's practice field Wednesday as the Silver Hawks went head-on into the summer sun for Day 3 of preseason football practice.

The hot weather didn't do much to sap the energy from the proceedings, with coach Andrew Sherman bouncing between various groups doing drills, and players eventually donning shoulder pads and helmets to do some of the first hitting of the year.

It's an interesting year for the Silver Hawks, who last season saw a string of five straight Class A playoff appearances snapped.

Returning, though, is one of the more intriguing offensive skill groups in the city, one that will pair with a completely rebuilt offensive line. It's there, up front, where the key may lie for Southwest to get back to the postseason.

So far so good on that front.

"We graduated all five of our offensive line starters ... so that was a concern going into it," Sherman said. "But I tell you what, we're really excited about the guys that have stepped up and stepped in."

Southwest should have depth up front, Sherman said, with at least two guys at every spot who had good summers.

If that group can quickly gel, there are pieces in place to make the Silver Hawks go.

Senior Collin Fritton returns for his third season as starting quarterback. He'll be able to hand the ball to running back Cal Newell, expected to be a breakout player in 2022, or throw it to a trio of receivers that are full of promise.

Jack Baptista is the jitterbug. Six-foot-4 Aidan Welch is the big target. And sophomore Jackson Carpenter came on late his freshman season and provides yet another threat on the outside.

"It's nice," Fritton said of having those kinds of targets. "Two kinds of go-up-and-get-it guys, and then Jack, where you can throw a 5-yard out and he could maybe take it all the way."

The intangibles are in a good place for Southwest, too. Both Sherman and Fritton said team chemistry is as good as it's been. That's good for those hot preseason workouts, and for when the lights come on in a couple weeks.

"There's a lot of guys that hang out together outside of football," Fritton said. "I think we have a pretty good team bond, and there's just a lot of guys that want to be out here and want to get better, and want to win."

* Plenty of focus will be on Southwest's offense, but a solid linebacking corps will give the Silver Hawks some bite on the other side of the ball. Northern Iowa recruit Brogan Ling is Southwest's fastest player, and he's got seniors next to him in Kaalo Evans and Cooper Jackson.

* Fritton may be the starter at quarterback, but don't be surprised to see Carter Baete get a few snaps here and there as well. Baete has a good arm, as evidenced by his role as a starting pitcher on the Pinnacle Bank American Legion baseball team this summer, and gives the Silver Hawks another senior to put under center if needed.

* Watch out for Carpenter. Coaches really like his athleticism, and he'll be a Swiss army knife for the Silver Hawks, playing all over the field. The 6-1, 175-pound sophomore has a bright future.