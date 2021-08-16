Campin' with the Silver Hawks: Five observations from fall practice, including a weight room warrior

As many schools around Lincoln began the school year on Monday, Lincoln Southwest hit the field for its sixth practice of the season. Here are five observations from the Silver Hawks’ practice:
Tearing it up: Junior Tairen Rahe was a standout performer in Southwest’s defensive backs drills, and he also showed dependable hands at wide receiver. Rahe’s main position will be on defense, where he managed one interception last season, but he’ll also rotate in at wide receiver. On both sides of the ball, Rahe should be a fun player to watch.
“Freshman year he didn’t have hardly any speed and he still played,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. “Now that he’s got some real speed he’s going to be a big factor for us.”
Big boy Rink: Southwest has a pair of tight ends with great size, so much so that both will also contribute along the defensive line. Will Jessup and Matthew Rink could fit in as offensive linemen, but their speed to get down the field and stellar hands will be needed at tight end.
Rink also is a weight room warrior, and his added strength should help him move opponents with ease this fall.
“He’s got our hang clean all-time record in the weight room, and you don’t hang clean over 400 pounds and be a lightweight,” Sherman said. “He moves around really well for being a big boy.”
New practice digs: Lincoln Southwest is currently unable to practice on its main football field because there is no field at all. The Silver Hawks are currently installing a turf field, and several excavators moved pounds of dirt into trucks while Southwest practiced on an adjacent grass field behind the stadium.
A pair of cones covered in-ground sprinklers that will be removed soon, and a week of practice had already worn down portions of the field.
The new turf field should be ready to go in 8-12 weeks, meaning that Southwest could get in some late-season practices on the new digs if it makes the state playoffs.
Preventing penalties: Penalties can be drive-killers on offense or game-altering mistakes on defense, and Sherman drilled the Silver Hawks to avoid penalties at all costs Monday. During a sprinting drill, Southwest worked on its snap counts to make sure players will not be jumping offside and pushing the team back 5 yards.
“Smart football teams win games; teams that aren’t smart get penalties,” Sherman said.
O-line returns: The Silver Hawks may not have the biggest offensive line in Class A, but five players with many varsity snaps under their belt have plenty of experience to build on. Trey Schuster, Spencer Moyer, Will Gebers, Ethan Kosman and Braxton Peters could form the Silver Hawks’ starting unit, with Thomas Jochum and Cole Luedtke rotating in as needed.
At 6-foot-6, Gebers is the biggest of the bunch, and Schuster was a steady presence during offensive line drills. Peters is an athletic center who also qualified for the wrestling state tournament last winter.
— Luke Mullin
