Campin' with the Silver Hawks: Five observations from fall practice, including a weight room warrior

As many schools around Lincoln began the school year on Monday, Lincoln Southwest hit the field for its sixth practice of the season. Here are five observations from the Silver Hawks’ practice:

Tearing it up: Junior Tairen Rahe was a standout performer in Southwest’s defensive backs drills, and he also showed dependable hands at wide receiver. Rahe’s main position will be on defense, where he managed one interception last season, but he’ll also rotate in at wide receiver. On both sides of the ball, Rahe should be a fun player to watch.

“Freshman year he didn’t have hardly any speed and he still played,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. “Now that he’s got some real speed he’s going to be a big factor for us.”

Big boy Rink: Southwest has a pair of tight ends with great size, so much so that both will also contribute along the defensive line. Will Jessup and Matthew Rink could fit in as offensive linemen, but their speed to get down the field and stellar hands will be needed at tight end.

Rink also is a weight room warrior, and his added strength should help him move opponents with ease this fall.