If Year 1 under Javonta Boyd at Lincoln Northeast was about laying a foundation, Year 2 is about putting up the walls.

The Rockets were enthusiastic at Wednesday's practice in 90-degree heat at Northeast, something that maybe couldn't be said all the time in previous years.

"I feel like we're a lot more confident this year," said junior Jacian Brown, who is in a battle for the starting quarterback spot. "Practice has gone a lot better. I just feel like we're more ready than last year."

Last year was a difficult one in a string of tough seasons for the Rockets. A 21-6 third-quarter lead disappeared in an opening loss to Bellevue East, and Northeast scored just 33 total points the rest of the season.

The 0-9 record ran Northeast's losing streak to 15 games and dropped the program to 3-32 over the last four seasons.

But plenty of the players who took those lumps last year are back again this season — juniors now who were forced into action as sophomores, and even a couple of sophomores who played as freshmen.

In all, 15 players who started last season return in 2023, giving Boyd and the Rockets something substantial to build on as they work to turn the program around.

"It feels good. Our guys are showing up more, being consistent, doing what I'm asking them to do on and off the field, and being better student-athletes," Boyd said. "They're very comfortable with what we've got going on. They're learning, adapting to what we're asking them to do."

It takes time to build a program, certainly. No one is expecting 9-0 from the Rockets this season. But those close to the program were unanimous Wednesday in their opinion that things were turning in the right direction.

"Getting some wins, for sure," Brown said of the Rockets' goals. "That's a big part. I feel like we're a family here, and we all love each other."

The Rockets appear to have some pieces to begin the turnaround.

Levin Sherman, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder, will move to tight end from running back, giving the Rockets a physical blocker who can get up the field in the passing game. Sherman was the first player Boyd mentioned Wednesday when asked which players have taken steps forward.

Brown and 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior Landon Hoff will battle it out for the starting quarterback spot. Both had their moments Wednesday, throwing to an experienced stable of receivers that includes 6-foot-4 junior Dupree Pleasant and senior Brecken Wilke.

Up front, four starters return on the offensive line in Ethan Covington, Corbin Knippelmeyer, Greyson Bjorkman, and Lazlo Woodhead. The 260-pound Bjorkman was forced into starting role as a freshman in 2022, while Covington (6-foot-3, 265 pounds), Knippelmeyer (6-2, 260) and Woodhead (6-1, 240) are all seniors and multiyear letter winners.

What all that means once the games start remains to be seen — "I do think we're farther ahead," Boyd said. "You've got to see how it is against somebody else instead of yourself, so we'll see how we do Game 1."

But there is continuity and a clear path forward.

"In my eyes, it's continue to grow our program, continue to get kids to buy in, and continue to change the narrative of Northeast," Boyd said. "Everyone kind of has a perception, and that's fine — that's their opinion.

"But we've got good things going here, and we've just got to keep going."

