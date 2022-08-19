Campin' with the Rockets: New coach, new enthusiasm have Lincoln Northeast hunting more wins

Lincoln Northeast's players divided up into lines and began their pre-practice warmup.

With each stretch, came rhythmic clapping from every player. Or rather almost every player. Those who didn't stay on the beat were told by coaches to run to the opposite end zone and back on a 90-plus degree day.

It's the little things the Rockets have focused on over the summer and into preseason workouts that they hope will make a difference when the games start next weekend.

The attention to detail has come with a new head coach as long-time assistant Javonta Boyd moves into the leading role.

"I've known Boyd for my whole high school career. He's bringing something that we haven't had in a long time, and that's discipline," senior lineman Hanan Young said. "Before we didn’t really condition a whole lot, and it kind of killed us in games — we couldn’t finish the fourth quarter.

"So he just brings a whole new level of intensity and background that we haven’t really had before. So it’s really good to have him as a head coach."

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Young provides a good building block up front. Shifty backs Laurent Gozo and twins Brice and Ivan Eloume provide some electricity in the backfield and out wide.

But it's drilling on the simple things, on and off the field, that the players hope will make the biggest difference.

"I feel like getting the staff started with us has been pretty easy, because they’ve been helping us out throughout the summer programs," Brice Eloume said. "And when school started, they’ve all been getting on (everybody) to get your school done, get everything right, so you can be able to play on those Friday nights.

"They’re always getting on us to be the best possible athletes and young men that we can be."

Building that base will be critical for a Rockets program that has won more than two games in a season just three times since the 2010 team made the Class A quarterfinals. A 2-7 mark in 2021 followed a winless 2020 and a one-win campaign in 2019.

To improve those numbers will mean winning in practice before Northeast can win games, Boyd said.

"Bringing a structure to practice, using a clock, using a horn, giving them a one-minute whistle, giving them a pre-practice — it's helping them understand that hey, this is what we have to do to be a team," Boyd said. "Not even to go win games.

"We've got to learn how to practice and have good habits. So that's what we're working on, and I think that's going to show in the first week."

The first part of a recent workout was spent running through what will be the Rockets' pregame routine on Friday nights. Then it was on to special teams work for nearly an hour. There was no sign of trying to install plays on offense or work a blitz on defense. Simplicity was the message.

"It's just to build on the little things and hold everybody accountable," Young said. "Everybody wants to win, but for me, it's just building that concrete layer for the future."

Buy-in from the team's top players has helped in that regard, Ivan Eloume said.

"As a team, we’ve created a bond. We’re just together. A lot of us, we have a group chat — when somebody does something wrong, we get on (them) and tell them to do it right," Eloume explained. "And it’s not one person, it’s everybody. We keep each other accountable. And that’s a good part of this team."