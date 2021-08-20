Campin' with the Rockets: Five observations from fall practice, including a new QB and trench improvements

"We played a ton of underclassmen last year and got, well, what you expect," Martin said. "But having that experience come back, we’re looking to dominate the line of scrimmage this year."

The Rockets averaged only 1.4 yards per rush attempt last year (counting sacks), so they'll be eager to improve that stat.

The defense is much improved, the players will tell you.

"Our defense is going to be big this year," said Gray, who plays inside linebacker and had 90 tackles last year. "All of our players are coming back. We know the defense well, we know the plays well. That’s a big part."

The linebacking group looks very athletic. That includes Gray, and twin brothers Ivan and Brice Elourne, who never played football until their freshman year.

Ivan Elourne has a nice burst off the edge, which may give LNE a reliable pass-rushing option.

Martin said he has some players who like to hit, and that includes Connor Alley, who started the last half of the 2020 season at safety … as a freshman.

Alley had a big hit during Friday's scrimmage. Two plays later, he picked off a pass.