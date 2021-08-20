Campin' with the Rockets: Five observations from fall practice, including a new QB and trench improvements

Lincoln Northeast held a situational scrimmage Friday, and football was definitely in the air. The school's marching band was practicing in a nearby parking lot, family members were in the bleachers behind the track, and the cheerleaders were fine-tuning their cheers.
The Rockets also were fine-tuning things. Here are five observations:
Northeast must replace Jeremiah Collier at quarterback, and senior Layne Leach-Sanna appears to be the guy, though he'll likely share some snaps with fellow senior Dylan Gray.
Gray was held out of Friday's scrimmage, which allowed Leach-Sanna to take a majority of the snaps with the first team.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder made a couple of nice deep throws, hitting a receiver in stride on the first.
"Layne is fearless, so he finds a way to make plays and he’s making better decisions," Northeast coach Dan Martin said.
Leach-Sanna's decision-making was on display Friday. He tucked and ran when he saw an opening, and he checked down on some pass attempts.
The strength of this team will be in the trenches. Northeast returns its entire front seven on defense and eight offensive linemen that lettered last year.
The group is led by center Gavin Wilbur, a 5-10, 250-pound senior who is very strong.
"We played a ton of underclassmen last year and got, well, what you expect," Martin said. "But having that experience come back, we’re looking to dominate the line of scrimmage this year."
The Rockets averaged only 1.4 yards per rush attempt last year (counting sacks), so they'll be eager to improve that stat.
The defense is much improved, the players will tell you.
"Our defense is going to be big this year," said Gray, who plays inside linebacker and had 90 tackles last year. "All of our players are coming back. We know the defense well, we know the plays well. That’s a big part."
The linebacking group looks very athletic. That includes Gray, and twin brothers Ivan and Brice Elourne, who never played football until their freshman year.
Ivan Elourne has a nice burst off the edge, which may give LNE a reliable pass-rushing option.
Martin said he has some players who like to hit, and that includes Connor Alley, who started the last half of the 2020 season at safety … as a freshman.
Alley had a big hit during Friday's scrimmage. Two plays later, he picked off a pass.
"And he likes to hit both at running back and DB," Martin said of the 5-9, 190-pounder. "He definitely runs the ball hard."
Gray's a hard runner, too, though he didn't get to show it during Friday's scrimmage. A small injury kept him out, but he plans to play in the season opener against Fremont.
"I’ve been working all summer for this, so I should be ready," he said.
Gray will likely see his offensive workload go up after 43 rushing attempts last year.
